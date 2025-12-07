"It actually comforts me" – 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Forrest says Sheena’s 24/7 camera access reassures him in their long-distance setup

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Forrest, 32, of Oregon, credits the constant camera access of his Philippines-based partner, Sheena, with providing reassurance in their long-distance relationship.

“But to me, it actually comforts me and makes me feel a lot better just knowing that she's always there,”

Forrest says in a clip from the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The couple, who have maintained a seven-year-long-distance connection, have relied on home security cameras to share their daily lives despite living thousands of miles apart.

The season premiere airs Sunday, December 7, on TLC.

Long-Distance Relationship Setup

Forrest and Sheena’s relationship has been defined by the use of home technology to bridge geographic separation.

Forrest explains that his home has been converted into a smart home to allow Sheena near-constant access, noting that he has numerous light bulbs and sensors for "everything" in the house.

“And to top it off, I have security cameras that my girlfriend, Sheena, pretty much has access to 24/7," he added.

Through these devices, Sheena observes Forrest’s daily routines, including his activities in the kitchen and living room. In one clip, Sheena instructs not to burn the eggs as she had previously warned, while Forrest reassures her that everything is fine and expresses his "love" for her. This routine has been maintained for seven years, allowing them to interact virtually despite the physical distance.

Daily Interaction Through Cameras

The cameras provide a platform for continuous communication and real-time observation. Forrest plates his breakfast and approaches one of the cameras, showing Sheena his meal. Sheena comments that it is his "favorite" and adds that she will call him after finishing her own breakfast.

This system allows Sheena to observe small daily details, including Forrest’s kitchen routines and other household activities.

Forrest remarks that while this setup may not suit everyone, it provides him with consistent awareness of her presence.

“I know it might be awkward for some people to have their girlfriends have so much, you know, control over their lives and be able to see them and talk to them all the time,” he says.

The technology also provides a form of safety monitoring. Forrest notes that in case he falls or cannot reach anyone, Sheena’s constant presence through the cameras ensures his "safety" 24/7.

Preparing for the First In-Person Meeting

Season 8 of Before the 90 Days documents Forrest and Sheena’s transition from virtual to in-person interaction. According to the show’s official logline,

“The couple, both virgins, are finally meeting in person. But with Forrest’s parents joining the trip to investigate the red flags, especially around Sheena’s mysterious family, their long-awaited reunion may be more tense than romantic.”

The premiere episode highlights the logistics and emotions of arranging an initial meeting after years of long-distance communication.

The cameras have functioned as a tool to maintain daily engagement and continuity in the relationship.

Clips from the show depict Sheena interacting with Forrest in real time, monitoring his activities, and maintaining conversation from afar, reinforcing the long-distance connection as the couple prepares to meet physically.

Forrest and Sheena are among nine couples featured this season, all navigating international travel to meet their partners.

The series documents how technology and virtual monitoring are applied in unconventional long-distance arrangements and captures their transition to face-to-face interaction.

Stay tuned for more updates.