What's Janice Combs saying about 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning'? Diddy's mother reacts to shocking claims in Netflix docuseries that he slapped her

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrives for Combs' sentencing at Manhattan Federal Court on October 03, 2025 in New York City. Combs is facing sentencing after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges that carry maximum sentences of 10 years each in an eight-week trial where the jury delivered a split verdict. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that could have carried a life sentence. The defense has asked for no more than 14 months imprisonment, while the prosecution has asked for more than 11 years. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Janice Combs, the mother of the controversial music executive Sean Combs, has responded to explosive allegations against her son in "Sean Combs: The Reckoning." She blew hot concerning the claim by Kirk Burrows that Diddy slapped her in 19991 after she enquired about the stampede at his New York show.

In a statement to Deadline on December 6, 2025, Janice described the allegations portrayed in the Netflix docuseries as inaccurate.

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025. These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life are intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”

The matriarch stated that Burrows’ claim that Diddy had slapped her during an argument about the New York stampede was patently false.

The 85-year-old former school bus driver added:

“For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive."

Janice Combs released a statement to contradict claims in the Netflix docuseries

Sean Combs was sentenced on October 3, 2025, to over four years in prison plus five years of supervised release on two counts of prostitution-related charges. A docuseries produced by 50 Cent for Netflix, which narrates the events leading up to his September 16, 2024, arrest and subsequent trial and conviction, was released on December 2, 2025.

Janice Combs has rebutted her portrayal in the docuseries as an abusive mother to Sean:

"In the documentary, I am portrayed as an abusive parent. This is untrue. As I have previously stated, I was a single mother raising my son, and I held three or even four jobs in an attempt to provide a comfortable upbringing and quality education for my child. I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse."

She praised Sean "Diddy" Combs as a dutiful son who cared for her and ensured that her medical needs were well taken care of. She concluded:

"I am requesting that these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted."

