"Wow, thank you" – Sister Wives’ Janelle reacts as Kody apologizes over their past and the family breakup

Sister Wives' Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of Sister Wives season 20, Kody Brown approached Janelle Brown to address past challenges in their marriage and the family breakup. Janelle’s reaction captured a moment of acknowledgment. She said,

"Wow, thank you."

The episode highlighted Kody’s effort to offer an apology and express understanding of past mistakes, while Janelle reflected on the difficulties they faced in the early years of their relationship.

The interaction emphasized communication between the two as they revisited significant moments from their shared history.

Sister Wives' Janelle responds to Kody’s apology and looks back on their early marriage struggles

Kody acknowledges past mistakes in plural marriage

Kody openly addressed errors he made during the course of their plural marriage, admitting that he had been a "bastard" for several years and acknowledging mistakes in plural marriage specifically. In a confessional, he added,

"What I offered her was an olive branch and that was it. And so, well, an olive branch, well, that's a symbol of peace."

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ recalled the times they've had as a family when he said that after their marriage, they possessed such an "affection" degree, which made him think twice about plural marriage.

He said that if he could go back, he would have to guard their unique spot, thus making it a safer place for Janelle.

Kody confessed that he was lacking in giving her the required protection, acknowledging that he thought he was the one who had put Janelle into "harm's way" and chose not to protect ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌her.

Janelle recalls early challenges

Janelle reflected on the difficulties she experienced in the early years of their marriage.

She noted that there were events in the first year or two where she wished Kody had stood up for her instead of taking the other position by default, emphasizing the need for "protection" during that time.

She also described differences with co-wife Meri, stating that their personalities clashed and that they were very different from each other.

Janelle discussed the impact of Kody’s work schedule on their family dynamics, explaining that she was pregnant with Logan while he was on the road as a route sales guy, and that his time at home was "limited," affecting their ability to maintain their relationship and family routine.

She further explained the adjustments she had to make, stating,

"I just sort of learned to just keep the peace. I lost a lot of my identity, like I did. I think I had to sort of emotionally close down to survive in those early years."

Reflections on communication and relationship growth

Kody emphasized that the marriage began with a limited understanding of each other, stating,

"When Janelle and I got married, I didn't feel like we had a lot of room, space with each other. We didn't know each other that well when we got married. We weren't good communicators, but we started out with a tenderness. We started out with a sweetness."

He also recalled a specific moment when he was going off to the mountain to log while Janelle was sobbing and repeatedly asking if he loved her, noting that he had not realized she was not feeling safe.

He described this as an "experience" that highlighted the insecurity she felt.

Janelle confirmed the ongoing care and connection, explaining that they had always had a good relationship in terms of being able to talk to each other and that they still cared for each other.

She emphasized the enduring level of "connection" formed from spending many years married.

Kody​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ reflected on how these early difficulties affected the family and said that if during those years he could have shielded her and given her a feeling of security, it would have made a very big "difference".

He also admitted that he has been carrying this heavy part of his emotions for the past four to five years.

Stay tuned for more updates.