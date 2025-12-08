Landman season 2 episode 4 ending explained: What did Tommy reveal about his childhood and Dorothy?

Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter in Landman Season 2 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Landman Official)

Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan, examines the risks associated with the oil industry. It follows Tommy Norris, who handles deals and family strain in West Texas. It is based on the Boomtown podcast, which explores the high-reward and high-risk world of the Permian Basin. Season 2 started November 16, 2025, with Tommy fixing issues at M-Tex Oil for widow Cami Miller.

In episode 4 titled "Dancing Rainbows," Tommy reveals key parts of his childhood tied to his mother, Dorothy. At 14, he found her drowned in the bathtub from pills and alcohol. He performed CPR alone since T.L. was working rigs, revived her, but she kicked him in the face, breaking his nose, then went for more drinks.

He packed and left home that night. Later, he shares they lost a baby sister at four months to SIDS, which broke Dorothy and led T.L. to bury himself in work, leaving Tommy to fend alone.

Episode 3 saw Tommy's crew hit by a hydrogen sulfide leak at a toxic well. Ben and Jerrell were airlifted in serious condition. Cooper's wildcat wells risked cartel ties from Morrell's money, so Tommy stopped them.

Cami found Monty's hidden debts and took Morrell's deal anyway. Angela wanted more family time. Ariana kept her job despite Cooper's plans. Debts grew and gas threats lingered.

Landman season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Confessions and reconciliations

Episode 4 focuses on the Norris family's handling of Tommy Norris's mother's death and funeral. The story combines family grief with the pressures of the oil business. It shows how loss can pull people together, but also brings up old hurts. The main characters deal with personal issues while work problems continue in the background.

The funeral happens in the Texas Panhandle. Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob Thornton) drives there with his business partners, Dale Bradley (James Jordan) and Nathan (Colm Feore), as well as his wife, Angela (Ali Larter) and daughter, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph).

Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland), Tommy's son, accompanies his girlfriend, Ariana (Paulina Chávez), despite having had a recent fight. Ariana encourages everyone to share memories at the service, which prompts the sharing of old family stories.

Tommy holds back at first but later talks about his tough childhood. At 14, he found his mom passed out face down in the bathtub, naked and not breathing. He did CPR to save her.

When she woke up, she yelled at him, hit him and went right back to drinking. This left Tommy angry and distant from her for years.

He only came back home for her funeral. Later, he shares more details with Ainsley. His mom's problems started after their baby sister died from SIDS at four months old. The loss broke her, and she turned to drugs and alcohol to cope.

Tommy says it made her shut down emotionally and he ended up carrying a lot of the family weight alone.

Cooper and Ariana's part of the story is about fixing their relationship. Before the funeral, T.L. Norris (Sam Elliott), Tommy's dad, notices they're off and tells Cooper to talk things out clearly instead of pulling away.

After the burial, Ariana lays out her needs. She wants to chase her own goals without giving up her current life for Cooper's richer world.

She says next time they argue and she asks him to leave, he should figure out the problem, fix it, come back and apologise properly. They agree to work on communication and respect each other's independence. This marks the end of their brief breakup, and they commit to making it last.

On the business side, Cami Miller (Demi Moore) needs money for an offshore drilling project. She asks cartel leader Gallino (Andy Garcia) for a $420 million loan. He likes the idea but won't deal with her directly.

He calls himself a snake and Tommy a hawk that eats snakes. Gallino says he can only negotiate with Tommy because they're more evenly matched. This sets up a future meeting that could help or complicate things for M-Tex Oil.

There's also an update on worker safety. Jerrell Teague (Elijah Collins) got hurt in Episode 3 from breathing hydrogen sulfide gas on the rig. It caused bad swelling in his eyes and lungs.

His doctor says they cannot yet determine if the eye damage will result in temporary or permanent blindness. They have to wait for the swelling to go down. This shows the real dangers roughnecks face and how the company handles injuries.

Angela plays a key role in family care. She volunteers at a nursing home and sees how bad Prairie View Assisted Living is—it's like a rundown motel turned into a place for people to wait out their last days. She decides to bring T.L. home to live with her and Tommy.

Tommy pushes back at first because of his bad history with his dad. But he changes his mind and goes to pick T.L. up. He tells him,

"I already got them. You ain't ever setting another foot in that place."

This means T.L. is moving in, which is a big step for the family.

The ending ties up the family threads without fixing everything perfectly. After the funeral lunch, where Tommy shares his mom's story, people start to head out. Tensions ease slightly as they gain a better understanding of each other.

Cooper and Ariana are back together, stronger because they worked through their issues. Tommy bringing T.L. home shows he's ready to deal with his dad instead of avoiding him. Angela's push made this happen—she saw the need and acted on it.

For the business, Gallino's deal with Cami is on hold until Tommy gets involved. It could bring in cash but also risks from the cartel's world. Jerrell's health remains uncertain, reminding everyone of the toll the job takes. The episode closes on the idea that death forces families to face their past.

Tommy opening up helps his kids and wife see why he's the way he is. It unites the Norrises more than before, even if old grudges linger. T.L. moving in opens the door for real talks between him and Tommy, possibly healing some of the wounds from years ago.

Overall, it's about taking small steps forward after big losses, both in family and at work.

This setup leaves questions for the next episodes: Will Tommy and Gallino's talk go well? How will T.L. fit into the house? And what happens with Jerrell's eyes? The show balances the rough life of oil with personal growth.

Stream all episodes of Landman Season 2 on Paramount+, dropping Sundays at midnight ET.

Stay tuned for more such updates!