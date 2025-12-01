Landman season 2 episode 3 ending explained: Did Cami accept Dan’s offer?

Andy Garcia and Demi Moore in Landman Season 2 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Paramount Plus)

Landman season 2 picks up in the rough oil patches of West Texas, where fortunes rise and fall faster than rig prices. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the Paramount+ series draws inspiration from the real-world chaos of the Permian Basin boom, as seen in the Boomtown podcast.

Billy Bob Thornton leads as Tommy Norris, a veteran landman steering M-Tex Oil through a crisis after CEO Monty Miller's death. Demi Moore portrays Cami Miller, Monty's widow, now thrust into the company's helm.

The cast includes Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Tommy's ex-wife and occasional flame; Jacob Lofland as their son, Cooper, who chases quick oil strikes; and Andy Garcia as cartel boss Gallino, operating under the alias Dan Morrell.

In Episode 3 titled "Almost a Home," we saw that at the Cattlemen's Club dinner, Dan pitches Cami on an investment to shore up M-Tex. She responds that she may need backers like him, and they shake hands—a signal of interest, not a locked deal. Yes, Cami accepts Dan's offer on a preliminary level, opening talks despite the fact that she has no idea about Dan’s past, which is why Tommy's rejection of the same pitch makes much more sense.

In Episode 2, we saw Tommy grapple with his mother Dorothy's funeral amid family strife. At the same time, TL confesses her cocaine addiction "killed" her spirit years ago and admits to drunkenly beating young Tommy, fracturing their bond.

Cooper's six new oil wells, funded by shady Sonrisa for $48 million, are revealed as a cartel front run by season 1 foe Galino (Andy Garcia), forcing Tommy to warn his son of the deadly risks and cut ties, as bankruptcy looms or risk cartel wrath.

Elsewhere, Cami settles a $420 million insurance fraud suit via a new offshore drilling deal; Angela and Ainsley get arrested for boisterous antics at a nursing home but are bailed out by Tommy.

Landman season 2 episode 3 ending explained: From financial freefall at M-Tex to dangerous allies at the club

The episode opens with hunters chasing wild boars near an old oil well area. They kill the animals and one takes a selfie with a dead boar. He starts coughing and falls; the others collapse soon after from a hydrogen sulfide leak. The gas comes from decaying oil waste in the plugged wells, which Tommy's team was checking based on the orders from episode 2.

Dale, Boss, Ben, Jerrell and Russ arrive at the site. Jerrell climbs a silo and sees the bodies below. Their sensors detect H2S as wind shifts, triggering symptoms such as vomiting, headaches, and eye irritation. They tell Jerrell to stay high where the gas is thinner.

Dale calls for help and they put on hazmat suits and masks. Wind changes again, hitting Jerrell; he passes out on the silo. Dale suits up fully, climbs up and secures him.

A state trooper helicopter drops a harness to airlift Jerrell and Ben, the two individuals most severely affected, to Midland General Hospital. They survived while Dale, Boss and Russ drove there with milder symptoms.

Meanwhile, Ariana, short on money after splitting from Cooper in episode 2, applies to wait tables at The Patch Cafe in Midland. The staff explains that customers often harass women and a no-touch rule would hurt sales. Ariana says she can handle drinks but not assault.

On her first night, a customer makes sexual comments. She ignores it at first but punches him in the nose when he grabs her. Ariana wants to quit, but Barney (the manager) and the team back her up on dealing with trouble, so she keeps the job.

We see Tommy driving Angela from Midland to Fort Worth for house viewings when Cami calls him about M-Tex's finances, which appear to be near-bankruptcy from the papers review. Tommy says he will fix it after dealing with Gallino. He tells lawyer Rebecca to join a meeting for legal cover.

He drops Angela at a realtor's expensive house showing but says they cannot buy it. Angela pushes anyway, saying she has other ways to pay. At Angel US Investments, Gallino meets Tommy as Dan Morrell. Dan praises Cooper's wells funded by his firm Sonrisa but Tommy turns down any partnership.

Tommy knows Dan's drug cartel past and warns about IRS checks after Monty's death. Dan reminds him of the season 1 rescue and threatens to use family ties. Tommy leaves to pull Cooper out and calls him to stop drilling and come to Dorothy's funeral the next day for a talk about Dan. Cooper agrees.

Back with Cami, Rebecca, and Nathan, they review the M-Tex setup: income goes to Monty's holding company, then into LLCs for drilling. However, no payouts mean operations run on credit, allowing loans to be hidden and taxes to be avoided.

The $420 million insurance from the Gulf rigs went to buy mortgages on assets like planes. Other shareholders in the holding company could now call in their debts. They think lawyer Alan is dodging, so Tommy and Cami set a meeting at the Cattlemen’s Club. On the way, Angela calls from the house she wants and says she will meet them there.

At the club, Tommy and Cami meet Alan, who makes a sexist comment but agrees to explain revenue flows and lawsuits with his team the next day. As they leave, Tommy sees Dan and pulls him aside. Dan tries to act friendly, but Tommy repeats no deal because their aims differ.

Angela shows up and joins Dan, Cami and Dan's wife, Bella, for drinks. Tommy pushes to go, but Dan brings up investing in M-Tex to solve the cash issues. Tommy says no and leaves with Angela.

Cami stays behind. Dan tells her he sees her running the company well and offers money on easy terms to cover debts and keep going. Cami, struggling with financial problems, says she might need help like that. They shake hands to start talks on a possible deal in the future.

The final shot shows Cami driving home, holding Monty's photo. She breaks down crying by the pool, showing the stress of running things alone.

On the ride home from the Cattlemen's Club, Angela mentions that Tommy had just introduced her to Dan as his wife. Tommy shrugs it off, saying they've basically been acting like a married couple again, so the label felt natural and he wasn't sure what else to call her.

Angela takes it as a marriage proposal. She asks if that's what he meant, and when Tommy seems confused and says "Am I what?", she cuts in with an enthusiastic "Yes. Hell yes," accepting what she sees as his offer. The moment leaves a second wedding in the air for them.

What to expect from episode 4 of Landman season 2

Episode 4, "Dancing Rainbows," airs December 7, 2025. It will likely cover the funeral, where Tommy presses Cooper on Dan, and Cami gets more information on the investment risks. The well cleanup could lead to claims or a buy decision, while Alan's full books rundown might expose more debts. Angela's house push, a possible wedding with Tommy and Ariana's cafe life may add personal layers.

Stream Landman Season 2 on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. The Essential plan costs $7.99 a month.

