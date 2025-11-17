Where was Landman season 2 filmed? All filming locations explored

Landman season 2 (via Instagram/@landmanpplus)

Landman, the Paramount+ oil-field drama comes from Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, whose 2019 podcast 'Boomtown' exposed the brutal realities of West Texas roughnecks. The series centers on Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a veteran crisis manager for fictional M-Tex Oil.

He brokers multimillion-dollar land deals, contains rig explosions and shields the company from lawsuits while his personal life unravels.

His ex-wife Angela fights for normalcy; daughter Ainsley, a TCU track star, rebels against the boomtown lifestyle; and stepson Cooper, drops out to chase roughneck pay checks.

Filming wrapped production across North Texas and into Oklahoma, capturing authentic oilfield grit while standing in for the Permian Basin's harsh terrain.

These locations ground the story in real Texas culture, from bustling downtowns to rural outposts, making the show's fortune-seeking feel immediate and lived-in.

Season 2 which premiered November 16, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET opens with Tommy investigating a fatal blowout tied to Monty Miller’s (Jon Hamm) empire, though Monty died in season 1, his widow Cami (Demi Moore) now runs the show and pulls Tommy into cartel-level stakes.

Sam Elliott joins full-time as T.L. Norris, Tommy’s estranged father and ex-roughneck whose return stirs old grudges. The 10-episode arc runs weekly on Sundays through January 2026.

Landman season 2: All filming locations explored

North Texas served as the production's main hub, with crews transforming Fort Worth and nearby towns into stand-ins for West Texas boomtowns.

Fort Worth Downtown and Frost Tower (640 Taylor St.): Interiors here doubled as corporate offices, like Monty's high-rise suite, where deals go down.

Interiors here doubled as corporate offices, like Monty's high-rise suite, where deals go down. TCU Campus : Used for Ainsley's college scenes, including track meets and parties with purple balloons.

: Used for Ainsley's college scenes, including track meets and parties with purple balloons. Worthington Hotel and 61 Osteria Restaurant: Downtown luxury spots for power lunches and tense meetings.

Downtown luxury spots for power lunches and tense meetings. Patch Cafe (9840 Camp Bowie West Blvd.): A west Fort Worth diner posing as a roughneck hangout. Ariana's workplace scenes here mix coffee chats with small-town gossip, drawing locals who spotted Thornton grabbing meals during breaks.

A west Fort Worth diner posing as a roughneck hangout. Ariana's workplace scenes here mix coffee chats with small-town gossip, drawing locals who spotted Thornton grabbing meals during breaks. Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W. Lancaster Ave.): Stood in for Midland venues during bar fights and events. The Cowboy Sales sign popped up in trailers, tying into the show's Western roots.

Stood in for Midland venues during bar fights and events. The Cowboy Sales sign popped up in trailers, tying into the show's Western roots. Fort Worth Stockyards (East Exchange Avenue): Iconic cattle drive footage bookends episodes, evoking old Texas amid modern rigs.

River Crest Country Club: Fairways and mansions for elite golf scenes and Monty’s sprawling home exteriors. The 8,200-square-foot stand-in at 4400 Overton Crest St. hosted parties, reflecting billionaire excess.

Fairways and mansions for elite golf scenes and Monty’s sprawling home exteriors. The 8,200-square-foot stand-in at 4400 Overton Crest St. hosted parties, reflecting billionaire excess. 1200 Western Ave. and 12035 Vista Ranch Way: Residential shots for Cami's house and Tommy's family home.

Residential shots for Cami's house and Tommy's family home. 1103 Park Center St. (Benbrook): Ariana's modest home, a Midland proxy. Truck park-ins here captured young love amid economic booms.

Ariana's modest home, a Midland proxy. Truck park-ins here captured young love amid economic booms. Interstate 30 (Aledo to Fort Worth): Highway drives with Lonestar Bar and Westside Antique Marketplace in view.

Highway drives with Lonestar Bar and Westside Antique Marketplace in view. Hilltop Park Rehabilitation Center (Weatherford): Exteriors for nursing home visits, with Holland Lake fields nearby.

Exteriors for nursing home visits, with Holland Lake fields nearby. Jacksboro Police Station: Transformed into Odessa PD for crime scenes. Thornton was spotted striding in during the night shoots, with Highway 380 closed for authenticity.

Faith Community Hospital (Jacksboro) : Returned for a funeral sequence in April 2025, echoing Season 1's intensity.

: Returned for a funeral sequence in April 2025, echoing Season 1's intensity. Man Camp Set (between Weatherford and Cresson): Southwest of Fort Worth, trailers and trucks housed for overnight rigs.

Southwest of Fort Worth, trailers and trucks housed for overnight rigs. Springtown (First United Methodist Church): Community scenes like town halls. Local businesses paused for shoots, blending faith and fortune themes.

Community scenes like town halls. Local businesses paused for shoots, blending faith and fortune themes. Choctaw Casino & Resort (Durant, Oklahoma): Border hop for high-roller sequences.

