Champagne Problems: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

A scene from Champagne Problems (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Champagne Problems is written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson. It’s a romantic comedy about an ambitious American executive, Sydney Price (Minka Kelly), who goes to France just before Christmas to acquire a luxury champagne house—but ends up falling for Henri Cassell (Tom Wozniczka), the founder’s charming son.

Production companies Grumpy Entertainment and Off Camera Entertainment collaborated to produce Champagne Problems, with Stephanie Slack and Margaret H. Huddleston credited as producers. The film premieres exclusively on Netflix on November 19, 2025.

Shooting for the film took place in France, in both Paris and the Champagne region. Key locations include Épernay, where scenes were shot on Avenue de Champagne and in real champagne houses, the Château de Taissy in Taissy (Marne), and the elegant Domaine Les Crayères near Reims.

Release schedule of Champagne Problems

Champagne Problems is scheduled to debut directly on the streaming platform Netflix on November 19, 2025. There will be no wider theatrical release of the movie, with Netflix serving as the distributor.

What to expect from Champagne Problems

In Champagne Problems, high-flying executive Sydney Price (Minka Kelly) is on the brink of the most important deal of her career — the acquisition of the iconic French champagne estate, Château Cassell. Before diving into negotiations, she allows herself one carefree evening in Paris, where she unexpectedly meets the captivating Henri (Tom Wozniczka).

Their instant chemistry leads to an unforgettable night together, filled with the kind of magic the city is known for. But the next morning, Sydney’s romantic escape is cut short as she heads to finalize the business deal. Upon arriving at Château Cassell, she is stunned to discover that Henri is actually the son of the estate’s founder, Hugo (Belgheis de Montalembert).

Now, as she navigates competing bidders, rising emotions, and the high stakes of a career-defining acquisition, Sydney must balance a promising romance with her professional ambitions during an especially hectic holiday season.

Meet the cast member of Champagne Problems

Champagne Problems features a talented ensemble cast led by Minka Kelly, who stars as Sydney Price, an ambitious executive navigating a high-stakes business deal and unexpected romance. Tom Wozniczka appears as Henri Cassell, the charming heir to the prestigious champagne empire. At the same time, Thibault de Montalembert portrays Hugo Cassell, the influential founder whose legacy shapes the story’s central conflict.

Sean Amsing joins the cast as Roberto Salazar, adding warmth and humor, while Flula Borg plays Otto Moller, bringing his signature energetic presence. Astrid Whettnall shines as Brigitte Laurent, offering sophistication and depth, and Maeve Courtier-Lilley takes on the role of Skyler Price, Sydney’s supportive yet insightful sister. Together, this dynamic cast brings the film’s blend of romance, ambition, and holiday charm vividly to life.

Where to watch Champagne Problems

Viewers can stream Champagne Problems exclusively on Netflix. It offers several U.S. subscription tiers to choose from: the Standard with ads plan costs $7.99/month, the regular Standard plan (ad-free) is $17.99/month, and the Premium plan (4K + HDR) is available for $24.99/month.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television shows.

