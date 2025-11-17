IT: Welcome To Derry season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: A view of the step-and-repeat is seen during the premiere of HBO Original Series “IT: Welcome To Derry” at Warner Bros. Studios on October 20, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

HBO’s hit show, IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5 is set to premiere on November 23, 2025. Based on Stephen King’s novel, it explains more about Derry’s past, Pennywise’s origins, and what happened many years before the Losers’ Club fought him in the second chapter of the IT films. Created by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the show stars Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon, Jovan Adepo as Major Leroy Hanlon, James Remar as General Francis Shaw, Stephen Rider as Hank Grogan, Amanda Christine as Ronnie Grogan, Clara Stack as Lilly Bainbridge, Blake Cameron James as Will Hanlon, and Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise.

So far, Pennywise has just briefly appeared in his clown form in the series, and by the end of episode 4, his lair is introduced. General Frank’s search for Pennywise will take a drastic turn when his team heads to the Well House at Neibolt Street. Meanwhile, Hank’s situation gets worse because it’s hard to prove he wasn’t at the theatre during the massacre, and he was with a white woman at the time, which complicates his alibi. The kids’ plan to take photos of the ghosts didn’t work either, and now, after Marge’s terrifying incident at Derry School, Lilly might be sent back to Juniper Hills again.

Release date of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5

The fifth episode, titled “Neibolt Street,” is set to premiere on Sunday, November 23, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The episode airs simultaneously on linear cable and on streaming platforms. Viewers don’t have to wait for the next day to stream episodes on HBO Max.

Release timings of IT: Welcome to Derry episode 5 across various regions are mentioned in the table below:

Region Release Time Release Date Pacific Time (PT) 6:00 p.m. November 23, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 9:00 p.m. November 23, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 a.m. November 24, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 3:00 a.m. November 24, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 7:30 a.m. November 24, 2025 Gulf Standard Time (GST) 6:00 a.m. November 24, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:00 a.m. November 24, 2025 Australian Eastern (AEST) 12:00 p.m. November 24, 2025

Episode count of IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 explored

The show is set to narrate the horror tales of Derry in 8 episodes and will conclude its first season by dropping its finale episode on December 14, 2025. The first episode premiered on October 26, 2025, and follows a weekly release schedule of dropping one episode every Sunday. Currently, four episodes are out on HBO Max, and the season is already halfway through.

Episode 6- November 30

Episode 7- December 7

Episode 8- December 14

A brief recap of episode 4, and what to expect in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5

Episode 4 begins with the kids trying to help Ronnie’s father, Hank, by getting him an alibi. But the police do not believe the photos they took at the cemetery. Will also start to understand Pennywise’s attacks, his pattern, how he works, and how he feeds on fear.

Lilly gets into trouble again when Marge becomes Pennywise’s new target. Marge starts seeing her biggest fears, snails. Her eyes stretch out like snail stalks, and in a terrifying moment, she tries to use a chainsaw to get rid of them. Lilly tries to help her, but somehow the scenario seems to everyone that she is the one who caused the harm.

Hanlon then learns about General Frank’s secret plans and what he is really digging for in Derry. He stands right next to him when Hallorann enters Taniel’s mind to find where IT is hidden. This is where we see Pennywise’s origin, how he came to Earth through a falling star, and when it opened, his evil spirit was released. The native people trapped him using star stones placed all around the western woods, but Pennywise grew stronger by feeding on others. Taniel misleads Hallorann when he asks where the pillars are and instead shows him the Well House in his visions.

Speculations on what to expect in episode 5

Episode 5 is also titled Neibolt Street, and it will focus on the people at the military base as they explore the Well House, which is connected to the sewers. After their failed attempt at the cemetery, the kids now have a new plan and are getting ready to enter the sewers to find answers. The Well House at Neibolt Street will be one of the major focuses in the upcoming episode as Hallorann learns through Taniel, who eventually misled him.

This will likely lead to some horrifying scenes because Pennywise’s lair is one of the scariest places in Derry. As Hanlon discovers what is really happening in Derry and what Frank is planning, he decides to bring his family to the base for safety.

The official logline of episode 5 reads (via ontheflix)