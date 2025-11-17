What role did KaDee Strickland play on Chicago Fire? Everything to know about her character

KaDee Strickland played Monica Pascal on Chicago Fire [Image © KaDee Strickland/NBC]

NBC’s Chicago Fire cast KaDee Strickland as Chief Dom Pascal’s wife, Monica Pascal. She landed the role in 2024 during season 13 and her character was killed off after 13 episodes in March 2025. The Private Practice star helped display the emotional side of Chief Pascal. However, the tragic end of her character helped reveal the darker side of Dom.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire is presently in its season 14. Currently, Dom Pascal is moving in and out of various issues including decommissioning of many CFD engines across the city. He also put Severide in charge of the station while Mouch handles Engine 51. The chief is seen getting closer to Annette Davis, the Chief of Staff for Chicago Mayor’s office. In the Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7, dated November 12, 2025, Dom was shown having a date dinner with Annette.

Elsewhere, the fall finale episode of Chicago Fire season 14 showed Novak reconciling her fall out with her siblings. Meanwhile, Violet was impressed with the way Vasquez inserted the I-V into a victim after breaking open the door to save her.

At the same time, Severide and Van Meter were shown trying to gauge an arson case by talking to a school teacher. However, a sinister figure set fire to the building trapping the teacher and the two responders, in a cliffhanger.

Chicago Fire: Revisiting KaDee Strickland’s character

KaDee Strickland’s Monica Pascal was introduced in the first episode of Chicago Fire season 13, titled A Monster in the Field. She was the newly joined Chief Dom Pascal’s wife. While the rest of Firehouse 51’s team found something unsettling about Chief Pascal, they soon discovered that it was his complicated relationship with his wife Monica.

In her introductory episode, Monica was shown arguing with her husband across an open window as the latter was locked out of their house. The firefighter found that his wife had changed the locks to his house and may leave him out. However, Monica quickly changed her mind when Dom promised to fight for their marriage. The episode ended with an awkward suggestion at passion as the couple kissed minutes after their nasty argument.

While Monica arrived at the firehouse in a bright pink dress to hand Dom his new keys, her further arc revealed some of the problems in their marriage in the form of Dom’s former colleague, Lieutenant Vale. Season 13 episode 2 also showed Dom rushing home after learning that Vale was visiting Monica and landed a hard punch on his ex-colleague.

Although her husband’s past threatened to destroy their marriage, Monica came to Chicago from Miami as he joined his new team. She seemed to be on the verge of a breakup but survived the odds. Moreover, she was shown reaching out to Dom in the process of a reconciliation, including the plan to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a romantic meal.

Strickland’s Monica appeared in 13 episodes of season 13. Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15, titled Too Close saw Dom waiting at the restaurant where he and Monica planned to have a quiet meal. Prior to this, Monica had turned down her sister’s invitation for a dinner so that she and Dom could reconnect with love.

However, Monica landed in a serious car accident, needing to be rushed to Gaffney hospital. While Chief Pascal waited at the restaurant, Mouch called him asking him to get to the hospital right away. When Pascal reached the medical centre, Monica had passed away and Violet cried. Pascal was seen breaking down over Monica’s body.

The later episodes found a grief-stricken Pascal wanting to take revenge on the culprit driver while pushing his team to work harder and meticulously.

A glimpse at KaDee Strickland’s career

Georgia-born Katherine Dee Strickland started her career with stage projects. However, she soon landed small roles in movies and television. Some of her television work includes Cruel Summer, Shut Eye, Secrets and Lies, The Player, Private Practice, The Wedding Bells and more.

KaDee’s movie titles include The Time Capsule, American Gangster, Grand Isle, The Family That Preys, The Grudge, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, Something’s Gotta Give, Girl Interrupted and many more.

Chicago Fire airs on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.