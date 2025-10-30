Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5 recap: Cruz encounters a mysterious ghost during a Halloween fire while Vasquez faces a tough moral choice involving his father’s parole.

Glimpse from the Halloween event (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5 aired a new episode called “Ghosts” on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The team faced both personal challenges and dangerous fires. The episode showed past troubles, tough choices and unexpected help, making it an exciting and suspenseful hour for viewers.

In “Ghosts,” Cruz met a mysterious figure during a building fire. This led to events that felt both real and a little supernatural. At the same time, Vasquez dealt with problems caused by his father in prison, testing his loyalty and values. Mouch also found a clever way to support a fellow firefighter and their family.

The episode had a Halloween theme and focused on the team’s relationships. Novak tried to get Vasquez to join a costume ball while Kidd and Severide handled a hazmat emergency. With intense rescues, emotional moments, and eerie events, this episode was one of the season’s most memorable.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5: Cruz’s haunted encounter

In tonight’s episode, Cruz had a scary experience while clearing a burning building. He met an older man with an oxygen tank who told him to help someone else in danger. After Cruz rescued another victim, the man had disappeared. No one else saw him, not Severide, the paramedics, or his crew. Cruz began to wonder if he had seen a ghost. The Halloween setting made the moment even spookier.

While Cruz thought about what had happened, the team responded to a call about an abandoned car. Kidd found the victim but fainted from dangerous fumes. Vasquez acted quickly, and the crew saved both Kidd and the victim before the hazmat team arrived. The scene showed how dangerous their work can be and how fast they must make life-saving decisions.

The episode also showed Cruz’s emotional side. He reflected on the invisible forces that guide him and the effects of choices made under pressure. Seeing the ghost seemed to symbolize facing the past and hinted at problems that might come up again. Fans were left curious and excited to see what would happen next for Cruz and the rest of the team.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5: Vasquez and family struggles

Vasquez faced a tough situation with his father, who was in prison for past crimes. His father wanted early parole, but he used threats and manipulation that caused problems for Vasquez at work and in his personal life. He did not want to change or make amends.

Instead, he focused on getting control back and mocked Vasquez for trying to do the right thing. This left Vasquez struggling to choose between family loyalty and doing what is right.

At the same time, Novak tried to get Vasquez to join a Halloween costume ball to relax and take his mind off things. Vasquez resisted, revealing his stress and desire for normalcy. The episode also showed the emotional weight of family issues and how past actions can affect the present.

Kidd's knowledge of Vasquez’s family history made things even more complicated and showed how the team faces both personal and work challenges simultaneously.

In the end, Vasquez decided to handle his father’s request carefully. He would not break his own moral rules even under pressure. This story reminded viewers that firefighters and paramedics face more than just fires. They also deal with loyalty, ethics and personal responsibility. The episode showed Vasquez’s strength and set up new challenges that could test him later.

Other highlights of Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5

Mouch’s story added a warm and uplifting moment to the tense episode. He worked with Novak to plan a charity fundraiser for Herrmann’s family and turned it into a Halloween-themed event. This gave the team a chance to help one another while maintaining a fun, festive spirit. Herrmann was touched by their support, showing the strong bonds in Firehouse 51.

Meanwhile, Severide led the team during a dangerous building fire. Their teamwork in rescuing victims and handling hazardous situations showed their skill and dedication. The hazmat scene was intense, especially when Kidd nearly collapsed and Vasquez stepped in just in time. It highlighted the physical and emotional challenges first responders face every day.

The episode also alternated between serious and lighter moments. The team discussed attending the costume ball and shared some fun moments together. These scenes provided viewers with a deeper insight into the firefighters’ personalities and relationships. With ghost sightings, family drama, and high-stakes emergencies, “Ghosts” delivered suspense, emotion, and teamwork, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the next episode.

Fans of Chicago Fire season 14 can watch the new episodes of the show on NBC and Peacock