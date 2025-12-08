When will Chicago Fire season 14 return with new episodes? Here’s everything you need to know

Actors Taylor Kinney, DIck Wolf, Monica Raymund, Jesse Spencer, Kara Killmer, Joe Minoso, DuShon Brown, Tony Farraris, Randy Flager and Yuri Sardarov who are a part of Chicago Fire. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

NBC and Peacock’s Chicago Fire is an American procedural drama series that first premiered its season 1 on October 16, 2012, and was created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt.

The central storyline and plot of the show focus on the lives of the firefighters at the Chicago Firehouse 51 and how they deal with dangerous and emotional situations that arise.

A few of the central cast members of the show are Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and Kara Killmer.

The show is currently on its 14th season. The last episode that it had aired in season 14 was episode 7 on November 12, 2025, and it was titled ‘Pierce the Vein’. The seventh episode of season 14 was meant to be the fall finale episode of the NBC drama, and the next episode from season 14 is all set to air on January 7, 2026.

Every year, towards the end of the year, from fall to the new year, NBC takes some time off from its sitcoms.

Season 14 of Chicago Fire is set to have a sum total of 21 episodes and will resume its regular airing on NBC from January 2026 onwards.

Episode 7 ended with cliffhangers involving Severide being fatally trapped in a building that was burning, while Pascal found out that some upcoming budget cuts would end up decommissioning Firehouse 51 for good.

Details explored on Chicago Fire season 14’s fall finale episode on November 12, 2025, and its upcoming episode 8 on January 7, 2026

Every single year, NBC stops airing its sitcom dramas for a while between fall and the New Year’s celebrations, and the shows return to their normal streaming schedules from the first week of January the next year.

Chicago Firehouse, which is a procedural drama based on some brave firefighters in the Firehouse 51 who risk their lives every day to save the citizens, is currently on its 14th season.

Season 14 of the drama premiered on October 1, 2025, and stopped airing episodes after airing episode 7 on November 12, 2025, which was titled ‘Pierce the Vein’.

The show is currently on a short break and will continue to air its following episodes from season 14 from January 7, 2026, onwards. The show will air on NBC’s channel with new episodes every Wednesday at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, and the episodes will be available to stream on Peacock’s streaming platform a day later.

The last November 12, 2025, season 14 episode 7 that aired ended on quite a few interesting cliffhangers and was considered to be the fall finale episode.

Viewers and the audience saw Severide and Van Meter getting stuck and stranded in a rapidly burning building and unable to rescue themselves, while Pascal was on the receiving end of bad news regarding the upcoming budget cuts that threatened to entirely decommission Chicago’s Firehouse 51.

Sal will also be shown dealing with the emotional aftermath of his father securing early parole for himself and embarking on a quest to search for answers.

The firefighters will also have to deal with the news that Mouch potentially has to exit Engine 51 after the budget cuts. The upcoming season 14 episode 8, set to air on January 7, 2026, will pick up the storyline from these events.

