Baddies USA star Dolly takes a dig at Summer, posting a video on Instagram story

Baddies USA (Image via Zeus Network)

Baddies USA Chapter One's latest episode, released on Sunday, December 7, 2025, on Zeus Network was full of conflicts, explosive showdowns, and confrontations.

Major drama happened between Summer, who was the centre of conflicts in the episode, and Tesehki, as they got into a rough physical fight after Tesehki asked her to stop slap boxing and compete in a real fight, kicking and hitting her.

Summer was not ready to stop as she continued with her personal jabs, provoking others who were trying to stop her to fight with Tesehki.

However, the fight turned online now as the viewers and fans of Baddies USA are left divided on whether Summer deserved the physical violence or Tesehki went too far this time.

Summer added one reel posted by her supporter, which had a photo of her slapping Tesehki. Later, "Badd" Doly also jumped into the feud as she posted a video trying to belittle, undermine, and degrade Summer's status on the show, while threatening her position and mocking her credibility.

Here's what Dolly said in the Instagram story post about Baddies USA star Summer

It all started when Summer added a fan-made reel featuring a still moment of her slapping Tesehki during the fight in Baddies USA Chapter One. The reel had text written over it by its admin, which read:

"Get her slap that man slap in the face @summer." Summer also wrote while adding it on her Instagram story, "KNOCK YO CAPPPP OFFFF BTccccc."

While Summer herself also posted the same still image of the slap on her story, accompanied by the song lyrics of "TYRANT" by Beyoncé and Dolly Parton.

Later, one more Baddies USA star chimed in, initiating an online feud as “Badd” Dolly posted a video story on her Instagram account where she said about Summer:

Summer, how I don't have a job? I'm gonna have a wife come back and snatch that job from you, bitch. Bye-bye, Summer.

Special guest. Special guest still get their ass whooped. Look at Tommy, what type finna do that up? Oh, you wanna be one of them? One of the badder rejects? Clock it. We get it, we ready for.”

After episode 3 of Baddies USA premiered on Sunday, Summer faced intense backlash after her explosive fight with Tesehki, and then she claimed that she would not return to the show for its next season.

Tesehki is seen confronting Summer face-to-face and attacking her. As Summer continued with the verbal attack, consistently taking personal jabs at Tesehki, others warned her, and then Tesehki punched her after stopping the slap boxing, as she noted in a confessional:

“You did not learn your lesson, Miss Girlie! … Bitch, you’re going to have to run that shit, and now you’re gonna have to fight!”.......“So we ain’t gonna slap boxing on it… You gonna have to put your fists up”

The fight turns physical, with Summer being shoved or struck and crying out, while others rush in to separate them. At one point, Summer retorts defiantly and taunts Tesehki:

“You're a weird-ass bitch. And I still believe Kre’Shawn.” Kre’Shawn refers to Tesehki’s boyfriend. Tesehki repeatedly dared Summer: “Come on, bitch… What up? What up?”

Stay tuned for more updates.