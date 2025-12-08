Baddies USA: Rollie explodes on Summer, Tesehki jumps in

Baddies USA (Image via Zeus Network)

Baddies USA has released its Chapter Three on December 7, 2025, on Zeus Network. Season 8 follows a group of “Bad Girls” on a road trip across the USA.

The cast, including Natalie Nunn, Rollie Pollie, Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan, Chrisean Rock, Latifa “Tesehki” Malone, Summer None Other, “Badd” Dolly, and others, travel to Washington, D.C., staying in a large house and carrying on their usual drama-filled confrontations.

Episode 3, titled “The Executive Branch,” shows the ladies arriving at the D.C. mansion and quickly running into conflicts. In this episode, several feuds come to a head, in particular, a major argument between castmates Rollie Pollie and Summer None Other.

The exchange begins after Summer has inserted herself into an argument involving Tesehki and Chrisean Rock's family. Rollie, furious over that, tries to stop Summer from continuously dropping words, repeatedly ordering Summer and other castmates to calm down. Rollie is heard shouting,

“Hold on, Dolly. Calm down. Calm down…”

Rollie Pollie attacked Summer None Other in Baddies USA Chapter One

In the latest episode of Baddies USA, which premiered on Sunday, December 7, 2025, things got tense fast during an intense fight between Summer and Tesehki. Summer was not stopping, throwing words at Tesehki.

Rollie snapped at them during a chaotic exchange in the house. She tried to regain control, saying sharply,

“Hold on, Dolly. Calm down. Hold on. Calm down.”

But things kept escalating. Rollie wasn’t having any interruptions and doubled down, attacking Summer, lunging at her,

“Calm the f*** down. Calm down. I don’t care. Calm down.” Her frustration was loud and clear as she kept repeating, “Stop. This ain’t got nothing to do with you. Calm the f*** down. Calm the f*** down.”

Rollie’s energy only got more intense from there. She shouted while holding Summer aggressively, pushing her inside,

“I don’t give a f***. Calm the f*** down. Right now. Right the f*** now.”

But Summer wasn’t backing off. At one point, she snapped back, “I don’t need to calm down. Stop f***ing with me.” Rollie wasn’t trying to hear it. She fired back, “Quit. Stop talking back to people. Stop.”

Even others around them were starting to feel the pressure. Rollie herself added in a confessional saying:

“At this point, I think Summer just shut the f*** up. Like, I’m scared for her in her whole face.”

But the back-and-forth kept going. Rollie was clearly fed up and yelled,

“I’m not playing with you! You’re doing a... Mouth! I’m not... Playing with you! No, no, no, no! I don’t give a... You’re doing a... Mouth! No!”

Chapter One, Episode 3 of Baddies USA features a series of heated verbal and physical clashes, and Summer was in almost all of them. Summer and others had been “slap-boxing,” a teasing back-and-forth with Tesehki.

Tesehki finally lost patience and insisted on a real fight. During that confrontation, Tesehki accuses Summer of being “weird” and challenging her verbally, yelling,

“Summer, you did not learn your lesson, miss girlie. You're the only bitch that decided to be weird… Bitch, you’re going to have to run that shit, and now you’re gonna have to fight,” She adds, “So we ain’t gonna slap boxing on it… You're gonna have to put your fist up.”

Stay tuned for more updates.