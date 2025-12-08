Netflix dominates Golden Globe 2026 race with Frankenstein and Adolescence at the front

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: A view of the stage before the nominations announcement and media preview for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Golden Globe 2026 headlines the season as Netflix dominates nominations with Frankenstein and Adolescence at the front. The streamer leads the field with roughly mid-30s total nods across film and TV, per tallies aligned with the official list for the 83rd Golden Globes on January 11, 2026. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein lands in Best Motion Picture, Drama alongside Hamnet, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and It Was Just an Accident.

On television, the Netflix limited series Adolescence converts its Emmy heat into Globe momentum with multiple acting and craft nominations. The broader race is tight. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another tops the overall film leaderboard, with Sentimental Value and Sinners close.

On TV, The White Lotus posts the highest count, though Adolescence keeps Netflix’s narrative strong. Below is a clear snapshot of who leads, why Frankenstein and Adolescence matter, what the makers said, and the categories to watch on the Golden Globe 2026 night.

Golden Globe 2026 Nominations snapshot: Who leads, who trails, and where Netflix stacks up?

The film board shows One Battle After Another leading nominations, followed by Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Del Toro’s Frankenstein is among the key Best Motion Picture - Drama contenders.

In a surprise, Wicked: For Good underperformed in Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy despite acting recognition in related categories. These placements frame Golden Globe 2026 as a multi-studio contest with Netflix in a strong position due to the mix of prestige drama and international titles.

On television, The White Lotus leads the tally, while Adolescence ranks among the top Limited or Anthology performers. Returning critical favorites such as Severance and The Bear flesh out a competitive slate that skews toward auteur-driven shows with distinctive visual signatures. Adolescence enters with clear momentum after awards recognition earlier in the year.

By outlet, Netflix paces the field with about 35 nominations across film and TV, reinforcing the streamer’s awards-season breadth. The official Golden Globes list provides category-level confirmation, which should be cross-checked when listing individual races in copy. For the rundown, highlight Best Motion Picture = Drama with Frankenstein, Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Director with del Toro, Limited or Anthology Series with Adolescence, and the principal acting categories tied to these titles.

Why Frankenstein and Adolescence sit at the front: significance, cast, and what the makers said?

Frankenstein represents del Toro’s long-held passion project and a prestige craft showcase for Netflix. The film stars Oscar Isaac as Victor, Jacob Elordi as the Creature, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth, arriving on streaming after a limited theatrical window. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated November 7, 2025, referring to Mary Shelley’s novel, underscoring how foundational the text is to his vision, Guillermo del Toro stated,

“For me, it’s the Bible,”

The filmmaker frames his adaptation as empathetic and modern in tone, which helps explain its resonance with voters. Contextual note for readers tracking Golden Globe 2026: del Toro has also emphasised joy in the Creature’s making, a tonal swing that distinguishes this version from classic treatments. Aligning the film’s craft choices with its humanist tilt, del Toro remarked,

“The way that he builds the creature, I wanted it to be very joyous,”

Adolescence is a four-part crime drama told through single-take episodes that follow a family after a 13-year-old is accused of murder. The series, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini, surged globally and converted that reception into major awards. As per the Netflix Tudum interview post dated March 24, 2025, Stephen Graham stated,

“We made it with such love, such integrity, such respect,”

while explaining the finale’s focus on moving toward the future without ignoring the past. That message connects with the Globes’ Limited or Anthology categories and gives Netflix a strong TV headline on the Golden Globe 2026 night.

A final cast-and-makers note for quick reference. Frankenstein: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. Adolescence: Stephen Graham with Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Christine Tremarco, created by Thorne and Graham, directed by Barantini. Both projects combine topical themes with distinctive formal choices, strengthening Netflix’s prestige positioning this year.

