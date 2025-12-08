"I got fired" – 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Emma faces unemployment as she heads to meet Ziad in Morocco

Emma and Ziad from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 (Image via TLC)

Emma, a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, revealed that she had recently lost her job as she prepared to travel to Morocco to meet her boyfriend, Ziad. Addressing her family before leaving, she stated,

"I mean, I have, like, nothing holding me back. I actually got fired."

Despite the recent job loss, Emma decided to continue with her planned trip.

The episode features Emma leaving her hometown, her communicating with relatives and her trip to Morocco while dealing with the difficulties brought about by her job loss.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Emma faces unemployment as she travels to Morocco to meet Ziad

Departure and family farewell

Emma’s decision to leave for Morocco prompted reactions from her siblings, Izzi and Zach. Before leaving, she asked if they would miss her to which Izzi responded affirmatively.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star also told them not to be too sad about her leaving for one month and called them "mean." During a confessional, she explained,

"I am feeling very excited that today is finally the day that I am flying to Morocco to meet my future husband, Ziad."

Emma, however, was firm in her decision and she said she would be going on a trip anyway. Zach was shocked and asked Emma about her going so soon; he said that she was leaving and this was hard for him to believe.

Employment loss and financial considerations

Emma shared with her siblings about her being fired due to a feud with her ex-best friend and a coworker who had said something uncalled for.

To play it safe, she told HR that she had not seen the thing that had happened and this was the reason she got fired eventually for not telling about it.

Zach and Izzi were shocked and worried about the matter.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star confirmed that the experience had caused her significant distress, leaving her in tears and describing herself as "upset about it," while emphasizing that the event had affected her emotionally.

Despite the situation, she emphasized that the trip would continue as planned, saying,

"I'm still going. I'm not gonna let this, like, ruin my trip. I've saved so much money to make this happen, I'm not gonna, like, not go on the trip."

Travel preparations and communication with Ziad

Emma kept a video in which she registered her travel journey to Ziad.

The first thing she did at the airport was to express her expectations concerning the security check and her impatience to see her loved one in flesh and blood for the first time.

Emma having a stopover in Paris, said that at first she felt sure and thrilled about the journey; however, her mood changed when she began doubting whether all that Ziad had said over the phone was the truth.

She was talking about this swing in feelings and emphasized her increasing “stress”, which was the time of the meeting finally coming.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star explained her concern about how her initial impressions might change upon arrival in Morocco.

Emma also discussed financial arrangements with Ziad, noting that he is a nurse and that she had offered to pay for a rental in Marrakesh:

"I feel like a lot of guys in my past have taken advantage of that, but a lot of them didn't even have a job. So Ziad is different, and hopefully when I'm in Morocco, he'll understand and be OK with me not paying for every single thing."

