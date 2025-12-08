"That's what I want" – 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Laura defines what she needs from a partner amid best friend Michael’s emotional hesitation

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 (Image via TLC)

In the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Laura clearly outlined the qualities she seeks in a partner. Speaking with Michael, her longtime best friend, she stated,

"I want a man who wants to be a man. I want a man who wants to make me a priority, who wants to take care of me, protect me, that I can rely on, that I can depend on. That's what I want."

Laura highlighted her expectations for commitment, care and reliability, setting the stage for discussions about her evolving relationships with both Michael and her new romantic interest, Birkan.

Laura defines her relationship priorities amid her best friend's emotional hesitation on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Laura’s relationship with Michael

Laura and Michael share a close friendship that includes extensive time together and shared activities.

Laura explained in a confessional that when she first discussed going to Turkey, she asked Michael to come with her because they do everything together, travel and have adventures, emphasizing the word "everything."

Michael​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ conveyed that he would be happy to assist Laura and even told her that he could make the impromptu flight ticket arrangement so that she would be taken care of in Turkey.

It was their relationship that changed gradually, as Laura started to have a romantic affection for Michael.

She said that his behavior had become more personal, such as he held her hand and brought her to what she called a "date."

Michael seemed to be reluctant about committing to a relationship, saying that he needed to find the person he wanted to be with.

Laura pointed out that it was impossible to keep the situation going in two different ways and that they had to choose one single ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌path.

Conflicts with Birkan

Laura​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ examined the strain that came between her friendship with Michael and her connection with Birkan.

According to her, Birkan was uneasy about her intimate relationship with Michael. She explained that Birkan did not like it that she was spending so much time with a male friend, and when she asked him for a reason, he replied that men know men.

Laura further explained that she was not willing to be with a partner who is "controlling" and tells her who she can be friends with.

Michael saw this as a possible issue and inquired how much Birkan would want her to keep away from ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

Laura described her approach to managing both relationships, noting that her friendship with Michael had an expiration date once either party entered a romantic relationship:

"I told you that this has an expiration date. When either one of us met someone, everything would change. This is not a normal dynamic. It's like a relationship but not a relationship with every single aspect other than the physical aspect of it."

Clarifying expectations in relationships

Laura expressed the importance of transparency and defined expectations.

She communicated directly to Michael what she requires from a partner, emphasizing qualities such as dependability and protection, as noted in the introduction.

Michael responded that Laura deserves a partner with these qualities and acknowledged their "relationship." Laura reflected on Michael’s hesitations in a confessional, stating,

"I think that Michael's past traumas have really created this self-fulfilling prophecy where he just is so afraid to let people get close."

She also described her uncertainty regarding choosing between Michael and Birkan, explaining that if it came down to a choice, she was unsure what she would do, emphasizing the word "choice."

