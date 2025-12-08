The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Ashley talks to Josh about their relationship

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley has been candid about how her mother’s financial struggles have impacted her how she views relationships. The RHOP star earlier said that Josh has evertything she wanted in a partner as he is someone "who is family oriented, understands the idea of responsibility and commitment and someone who’s very attractive, well-endowed.”

Ashley and Michael Darbu parted ways and announced their split in 2022. Ashley and Josh went on a date and Ashley is seemingly confused about the future of her ongoing relationship with Josh, as the television personality admitted, saying,

“Right now it’s not looking good with Josh.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Ashley gets candid about her dating dilemma

As Ashley and Josh went on a date to a gaming arcade, Ashley seemingly talked about her dilemma about her relationship with Josh and where this is heading, the Bravo star said in a confessional clip,

“There’s definitely a difference between the dates that Josh and I go on versus maybe some of my older suitors. One of the guys I dated rented out a whole restaurant and a guy that I dated took me on a private jet to Vegas. That is the sort of calibre that I am used to, even with Michael, it was very swanky.”

Ashley soon sits down with Josh and had a conversation about their year long relationship, she says,

“I am feeling like this internal struggle with our relationship. What I fear will happen is you are young, you don’t have any kids, you have never been married, you would eventually want those things. And I don’t know if I want more children.”

Ashley Darby opens up about her future with Josh Gudenburr

Josh was quick to defend himself while pointing out that Ashley might be making some assumptions about his financial situation, as he said,

“I don’t think where I am at. You don’t understand my finances, you don’t know them. I am not a flashy person. I don’t need to take a trip to solidify our relationship.”

However, Ashley seemingly has already made up her mind about the two as she finally told Josh,

“I am not super comfortable where we are now. You’re a great guy. I am not sure if this relationship is the right place for me. I want a man who can also carry the weight with me and I don’t think that is asking too much."

In an early interview with Parade, Ashley talked about Josh while saying,

“Josh is a great guy, and I would definitely want a guy with Josh’s quality, some of his qualities, But I don’t know… In February, it’ll be a year that I’ve been divorced, and I think that’s enough time for me to actually start looking for a real, permanent life partner. Josh and I had a pause," Ashley explained. "I was very forthcoming with him that I needed to do Love Hotel, and he didn’t like that conversation."

Stay tuned for more updates.