"He still doesn't want me:" The Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy talks about her father to sister Ivy

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10's latest episode premiered on Sunday, November 30, 2025, and saw Wendy Osefo's sister Ivy and mother Susan visiting her.

As Wendy and her sister sat down, she addressed one of the emotional topics in her life about the absence of her father, who had not reached out or contacted her in almost 20 years.

Ivy tries to reassure her by saying that their father already knows about her doing great, Wendy gets a bit low, saying:

"And he still doesn't want me."

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac streamed on Bravo TV, ​​​​​​when Wendy's sister arrived at her place, the moment started light, with Ivy fussing in her doorway and Wendy laughing and greeting each other.

However, Wendy had something heavy on her mind. Once they stepped outside, away from what Ivy jokingly called “constructual issues,” Wendy finally said what she had been holding in.

She wanted to talk about their dad before their mom arrived. Without wasting any more time, she got to the point straight, noting:

"So we know Dad didn't call me on my birthday,” she said, her voice softening. “That really hurt.”

She reminded Ivy that their entire family had traveled to Nigeria:

"You, your family, me, my family, mom, Jordan, and everyone went there. But more importantly, I really wanted to see Dad. And he hasn't seen you in a while either."

The Real Housewives of Potomac had hoped their dad would show up. Instead, he claimed he felt too sick to come, which opened up an old wound as she added in a confessional:

"My whole family went to Nigeria for over a month. My dad, he said that he's feeling ill and could not make it. And it's that feeling of, you walked out of my life again."

She admitted that a part of her still hoped that if he saw how well she turned out, he might finally want to be in her life. Ivy didn’t sugarcoat it, telling Wendy, “He knows you’re doing great.” Wendy then replies, “And he still doesn’t want me,” which prompts Ivy to explain, as she put it:

“It’s not that he doesn’t want you, and it’s just that he has learned to live his life without us in it.”

Wendy later confessed she was still chasing the idea of the father-daughter relationship she should have had, hoping her father could be different, while Ivy “no longer has hope.”

Later, their mom walked in when Wendy tried to ease in, saying she was “hurt because I didn’t get to see Dad,” but their mother cut in fast with her signature bluntness:

"Your father could have 200 children if he wants. But you know what? Your father can only have one Wendy."

Wendy knew her mother’s protectiveness was masking her own pain as she added in a confessional:

"She hates the fact that I opened up myself, and he disappointed me yet again."

Their mom insisted their dad feels like he's the odd man out, intimidated by how successful his daughters had become and how The Real Housewives of Potomac star was taking care of her.

Stay tuned for more updates.