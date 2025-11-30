"She blew it" - The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels reacts to Stacey Rusch's dating rumors about ex-husband Chris

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: Cast member Monique Samuels attends the "Love & Marriage: DC" screening at The Park At 14th on May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Monique Samuels addressed claims that her ex-husband, Chris Samuels, has been romantically involved with Stacey Rusch on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In a discussion captured on the Season 10, Episode 8 After Show, Monique commented on how Keiarna Stewart delivered the news about the supposed dating rumors. She said,

"That was the most epic fail of a delivery of a bone that I've ever witnessed in my life. By the time she got to the point, the whole shock factor was gone. She blew it. Like, completely."

Monique also confirmed that she has no concern about Chris's dating life beyond ensuring her children are considered.

Monique Samuels’ perspective on Chris Samuels’ dating life

Monique Samuels emphasized that her primary concern following her divorce from Chris Samuels is the well-being of their children. She stated,

"The only thing that I care about is my children. And if you're gonna date somebody, just make sure they're good with the kids, you know? So, that's my only concern."

Monique finalized her divorce from Chris in 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

She added that she would expect him to be "dating" and noted that he spends time around the Potomac Housewives, though she did not provide further explanation.

The reality star described her lack of surprise regarding the dating rumors as connected to the timeline of her divorce.

She confirmed that they have been divorced for almost two years and that she expects him to date.

Monique also emphasized that she is focused on her own life while maintaining a practical approach to Chris's personal choices.

Reasons behind the Samuels’ divorce

​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​Monique divulged more about the dissolution of her marriage when she had a chat with the other members of the cast.

She said that the couple kept up a pretty "picture" of a happy marriage, which was their facade as compared to the actual relationship they had in private.

Besides, she thought that she was being underloved in the marriage, and she looked back and remembered that very early on in the relationship, she came to a point where she could no longer say she "can't do this anymore."

On the factors contributing to their separation, Monique described ongoing tension as she assumed a more prominent public role:

"You were talking about how when you're with the man that has had the limelight and then you start stepping into your own and things become about you, that can cause tension."

Regarding specific turning points in the marriage, Monique explained that Chris would act very kindly when he wanted something, but then revert to his previous behavior.

She also described feeling like a "piece" during one encounter with Chris, which contributed to her decision to end the marriage.

Stacey Rusch and Chris Samuels' connection

Stacey Rusch addressed the dating rumors by explaining that she only knows Chris Samuels "socially" and emphasized that they have no romantic involvement.

Keiarna Stewart shared claims that Stacey allegedly informed Chris about Monique's comments, but Stacey denied the report, saying,

"No matter how many times you say it, doesn't mean that it’s true."

During the same episode, Keiarna referred to a conversation with Karen Huger's friend, Cherita "Cookie" Whiting, regarding Stacey allegedly reporting Monique's remarks.

Stacey’s response was a direct denial during a confrontation at Gizelle Bryant's Reasonably Shady 10 million downloads party.

She maintained that she had no knowledge of the alleged comments, and the discussion ended without resolution on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.