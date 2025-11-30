Love It or List It star Hilary Farr confronts false health rumors and confirms she’s healthy

HGTV star Hilary Farr (Image via Instagram/@hilary_farr)

Love It or List It alum Hilary Farr is assuring fans of her well-being after fake news about her deteriorating health went viral.

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, the HGTV star took to Instagram to rebut reports that her cancer had developed and that she was in a critical state. According to the “devastating update,” Hilary was deemed to be on her deathbed, with chances of not making it out alive.

Reports claimed that the physician in charge of Hilary’s health had announced the news, claiming she “might never be seen on TV in the future.”

The misinformation caused a stir among fans, who began worrying about the HGTV star. However, Hilary put an end to all rumors by coming out on social media herself and branding the speculation as baseless and untrue.

She assured fans that she was alive and well, adding that the news and the images of her in a hospital bed were AI-generated.

The rumored news sparked concern among fans since she was a breast cancer survivor. The former Love It or List It star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and has since been in remission after undergoing necessary treatment.

Here’s what Love It or List It alum Hilary Farr had to say about the misinformation about her alleged ailing health







In an Instagram video, Hilary shared a photo of the speculation and then appeared herself to state that the news was fake since she was alive and not in declining health.



“Ta-da! I’m alive. I’m very, very, very much so alive and well, I’m happy to say,” she said, dismissing rumors.



She also mentioned that the photos of herself wearing an oxygen mask on a hospital bed were “crazy stuff” and “bad” AI-generated photos. That said, she hoped her fans or others would not take the speculation “seriously,” calling it “fake beyond words.”

Hilary then explained that she showed herself online, especially to prove that she was alive and doing well.

The news came to a head after Hilary took to social media in September 2025 to update fans that she was a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 but has since been in remission after undergoing three lumpectomies and radiation.

In the September video, Hilary revealed that she had teamed up with the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Action Month to raise awareness about breast cancer, since October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



“What does that mean? I think it’s going to be different for everyone. I would say it’s time to share our stories. Let’s get this out in the open and support our communities and, most importantly, get screened,” she explained.



She continued by sharing that according to recent statistics, one in eight women has the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Hilary’s advice for those battling the disease or trying to learn about it was to “take a deep breath” and just “talk about it.”



“Think about what you can do to raise awareness and action this October,” she added.



Hilary had been part of Love It or List It for 19 seasons before parting ways with the show in 2023. In an interview with PEOPLE, published on December 1, 2023, she explained her decision to quit the show, saying that it had become “too easy.”

She stated that she was in a “rut,” and wanted to feel the thrill of doing something challenging and different each day. Consequently, she decided that it was best for her to leave the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.