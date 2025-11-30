Cameron Diaz’s upcoming action-comedy, Bad Day, confirms its entire cast

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 15: Cameron Diaz attends a premiere of the movie "Back In Action" at Zoo Palast on January 15, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

In Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy Bad Day, Cameron Diaz returns to headline a high-energy adventure that blends mayhem, warmth, and sharply timed humor. Directed by Jake Szymanski and written by Laura Solon, the film follows a single mom whose attempt to keep one simple promise to her daughter spirals into a chaotic, city-wide nightmare on the worst day imaginable.

Cast details for Netflix’s Bad Day

Here’s a look at the ensemble cast bringing the story of Bad Day to life:

Cameron Diaz: According to the on-set photos revealed by nj.com, Cameron Diaz portrays a character named Joy in Bad Day , a single mother navigating a spiraling series of misadventures on the worst day of her life. Diaz rose to fame after being cast opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask despite having no formal acting experience. She went on to appear in films such as My Best Friend’s Wedding , There’s Something About Mary , Being John Malkovich , Charlie’s Angels , Gangs of New York , The Holiday , Bad Teacher , and her iconic voice work as Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise. After stepping away from acting following Annie in 2014, Diaz returned a decade later in Netflix’s Back in Action .

Ed O'Neill: In Bad Day , O'Neill appears as Henry, Joy's cranky father-in-law, who complicates the chaos around her. A veteran of American television, O'Neill is best known for playing Al Bundy in the long-running sitcom Married…with Children and Jay Pritchett in Modern Family . His career spans theater, film, and television, with memorable roles in Dragnet , Little Giants , and, more recently, FX's Clipped , where he portrayed former Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

In , O’Neill appears as Henry, Joy’s cranky father-in-law, who complicates the chaos around her. A veteran of American television, O’Neill is best known for playing Al Bundy in the long-running sitcom and Jay Pritchett in . His career spans theater, film, and television, with memorable roles in , , and, more recently, FX’s , where he portrayed former Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Danielle Brooks: The American actress plays Detective Jackson in the action comedy film, a determined NYPD officer chasing Joy through the citywide turmoil. An acclaimed actress known for her powerful performances, Brooks broke out as Taystee in Orange Is the New Black and later earned wide praise and an Oscar nomination for her role as Sofia in The Color Purple . She continues to build a diverse career with standout work in HBO Max’s Peacemaker , Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia , and A Minecraft Movie .

The American actress plays Detective Jackson in the action comedy film, a determined NYPD officer chasing Joy through the citywide turmoil. An acclaimed actress known for her powerful performances, Brooks broke out as Taystee in and later earned wide praise and an Oscar nomination for her role as Sofia in . She continues to build a diverse career with standout work in HBO Max’s , , and . Mark Duplass: As per The Hollywood Reporter, Duplass plays a potential romantic interest for Joy in the film, giving him a significant role in the story’s emotional undercurrent. Duplass has starred in acclaimed projects including The Morning Show , Creep , Safety Not Guaranteed , The One I Love , and Paddleton .

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Duplass plays a potential romantic interest for Joy in the film, giving him a significant role in the story’s emotional undercurrent. Duplass has starred in acclaimed projects including , , , , and . John Higgins: In Bad Day, he plays Madewell, Detective Jackson’s partner, adding dry, quick comedic timing to the film. A rising talent from the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio, Higgins made his mark as a writer-performer on Saturday Night Live and later co-led the feature Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. His on-screen credits include A Man Called Otto and The Country Club.

Additional cast members for Bad Day include Rob Corddry, Sam Richardson, K Callan, Ayden Mayeri, Jessica Belkin, Ben Schwartz, Rhenzy Feliz, and Emma Pearson.

With filming completed, a standout ensemble, and Cameron Diaz leading the charge, Bad Day is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest action-comedy releases. The film will debut exclusively on Netflix, with an official release date to be announced.