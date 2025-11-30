Which iconic villain inspired Vecna’s entry in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1? Explained

Cast of Stranger Things Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman and Matthew Modine attend Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix’s Stranger Things, which is a critically acclaimed science fiction thriller horror series, was first created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, and premiered its first season in July 2016. The show released its fifth and final instalment of the series on November 27, 2025, and it is set to be released in three parts.

The show released four episodes, the Volume 1, of season 5, on November 27, the next three are set to be released on December 25, and the season finale is scheduled to air on December 31, 2025.

The central plot arc and storyline of the show focus on a group of young friends who go on adventures to uncover government secrets while also dealing with a lot of supernatural events occurring in their hometown in Hawkins, Indiana. The main villain of season 5 remains to be Vecna, who first appeared in season 4 of Stranger Things.

Vecna, the central villain of the ongoing storyline, was defeated temporarily in season 4 by Nancy Wheeler, Steven Harrington, and Robin and had ended up injured at his home, the Creel House.

However, in episode 4 of season 5, Vecna ended up resurfacing, and Will Byers was the one who was able to stop him temporarily from controlling the demogorgon demons from killing his friends, Robin and Mike.

The Duffer Brothers, who are the creators of the show, Matt and Ross, shared in an interview with Tudum recently that Vecna’s entry in episode 4 was inspired by Darth Vader’s entrance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, who is one of the most popular villains in the science fiction world.

Details explored on the inspiration behind Vecna, the main villain’s entry in season 5 episode 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things

Netflix released Stranger Things season 5, volume 1, on November 27, 2025, and out of the four episodes, one of the most memorable scenes was Vecna’s re-entry after season 4.

In season 4 of the show, Vecna had been temporarily injured by Nancy, Robin, and Steve in the Creel House; however, everyone in Hawkins, Indiana, was aware that Vecna would return with his aim of creating a drift in the Upside Down and slowly preying on children who had previous trauma and usurping their minds.

When Vecna returns in episode 4, whilst controlling all the demogorgons around him, his only mission is to capture 12 children, all of whom have issues with trying to cope with their past traumas, in an attempt to refashion the entire world. Vecna’s entry is one of the show’s most memorable moments so far, and it was inspired by yet another classic villain.

In an interview with Tudum, the Duffer Brothers shared their vision behind Vecna’s iconic entry from the Upside Down. Ross Duffer shared that their ideation behind Vecna walking through the MAC-Z gate of the military to the Upside Down was inspired by Darth Vader’s memorable entry in the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a sequel in the Star Wars franchise.

Ross said,

“We knew that when he arrived, we wanted it to feel like this huge moment. The minute he walked out of that gate, you felt the power of Vecna. You felt how scary he was”.

Vecna also shared in episode 4 how Will Byers was the boy who had shown him just how much was possible by seizing young minds.

Stay tuned for more updates.