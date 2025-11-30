What time will The Chair Company season 1 finale release on HBO Max? Global release timings explored

Don’t miss The Chair Company Season 1 finale! Check out the HBO Max release schedule worldwide and see what might happen in the final episode.

The chair company is approaching its end. HBO confirmed that the show will release its final episode on November 30, 2025 at 10:00 p.m. ET. The star cast includes Tim Robinson, Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price, Joseph Tudisco, and Lou Diamond Phillips, as well as supporting cast members who stir up the tensions and bring about the right amount of comical corporate drama.

The show revolves around William Ronald “Ron” Trosper, played by Tim Robinson, who experiences some bizarre behaviour after a minor incident at work leads to a full-blown meltdown.

As Season 1 is concluding it has made fans curious about how the story will resolve and what secrets will finally be revealed.

The Chair Company finale - Global release timings

The season finale is all set to air on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Fans all over the world may see the episode at the same time it premieres in the United States, thanks to HBO's simultaneous global distribution policy.

Here are the key international timings:

United States (ET): 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 30, 2025

United States (PT): 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 30, 2025

India (IST): 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025

United Kingdom (GMT): 3:00 a.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025

Europe (CET): 4:00 a.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025

Latin America (varies by region): Between 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. local time Sunday night

Australia (AEST): Around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025

New Zealand (NZDT): Around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 1, 2025

The finale is expected to be one of the most exciting and humorous episodes of the whole season, merging professional fun, family conflict, and rising tension.



The Chair Company finale - What to expect from the season 1 final episode?



Viewers may anticipate Ron Trosper's fascination with the office mystery reaching its zenith as the finale draws near, including family members and coworkers in the mayhem. Some of the office rivalries and Ron's attempts to take over will finally be resolved in this episode.

Dark humor followed by Dramatic tension is all to be expected, particularly when Ron interacts with his family or workplace.

While the business setting might erupt with comedic tension, family dynamics, especially those involving Barb, Natalie, and Seth, might experience important moments and reveal important secrets.

Audiences can expect a finale that may also leave a few open threads to set up possible stories for Season 2.



