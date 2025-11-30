Know about the Squid Game: The Challenge Second Chance Fan Vote winner

Squid Game: The Challenge (Image via Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge Second Chance Fan Vote winner is player no. 152, Viper. After receiving the most number of votes, Viper managed to surpass the other most nominated players including Zoe (player 369) Mark (Player 100), Raul (Player 431), and Jacob (Player 432).

Season 2 had 456 contestants who faced tough challenges and new games while competing for the $4.56 million grand prize. Players faced elimination challenges that were inspired by the "original Korean drama but adapted to a reality-competition format."

When asked about his plans for Season 3, the New York-based DJ and SoulCycle coach might have teased what’s ahead in the next season, as he said,

“I plan to cause total chaos.”

Squid Game: The Challenge Second Chance Fan Vote winner Viper discusses his game plan

While talking about the love and support Viper received from fans, he told Tudum,

“It’s been positively overwhelming seeing such an outpouring of support. I think that people recognized that I’m genuine and found a way to advocate for my best interests without losing my sense of self.”

While discussing his game plan for the upcoming third season, Viper said,

“I did learn that every single decision should be considered in great detail. For Season 3, I will surely use a microscope with every choice I make.”

Viper further opened up about how he would feel if he sees a familiar face in the upcoming third season,

“I feel like they’ll come for me or want to build an alliance with me because I'm fierce competition.”

Is Squid Game: The Challenge season 3 happening?

Squid Game: The Challenge has been officially renewed for season 3. As Viper will get yet another chance to participate in the third season, interested applicants who are above 21 years old can participate.

The second season has been won by player number 072, Perla. She has revealed her plans to share the prize money with her bother Geoffrey. As viewers saw, Geoffrey did not participate in the game of marbles and let Perla move ahead. While talking about the big win and how she is planning to spend the cash prize, Perla said,

“Number two is we’re getting our mom and dad a house. We are an immigrant family, we all moved to this country, and our dream was always to own property and not worry about the rent. My mom raised us on very low income and still gave us food and a home and an education and a life and happiness, but now it’s time to chill and get a house.”

Perla further expressed her excitement as she celebrated the winning moment,

"I can breathe now. Like, money is not gonna be a worry. And that is just something I've never been used to. I am just feeling like the luckiest girl in the world right now. I wanted to attract security, stability, and the rich lifestyle. [Later], when I won the game, the little credit card was infinite."

