Squid Game: The Challenge: Here is how to vote for your favourite player to return in season 3

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 4, 2025, with 456 players competing in children's games, hoping to reach the end and win the hefty prize of $4.56 million.

In each game, whoever loses gets eliminated directly from the competition, with the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

As the Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 episodes 5-8 have been released so far, a large number of contestants have been eliminated from the show, leaving only five players: Player 302 (Dajah), Player 183 (Steven), Player 398 (Trinity), Player 17 (Agnes), and Player 72 (Perla) competing to win.

The journey ended earlier than the finale for the players; some even got out in the first game. However, there is still a chance for all the eliminated participants to redeem themselves in season 3 of Squid Game: The Challenge.

One of them may get a second chance in the upcoming confirmed season by getting the maximum number of audience votes.

The registrations have been open for everyone in the UK and the USA on the casting portal.

Here is how to vote for your favourite player to appear on Squid Game: The Challenge season 3

The fans and viewers of Squid Game: The Challenge have the power now to decide who among the season 2 eliminated players deserves another shot at the huge $4.56 million prize.

Netflix has officially launched the Second Chance Fan Vote ​​​​​​page, which allows viewers to bring back one eliminated contestant from season 2 to compete again in season 3.

In order to cast their vote, fans may visit Netflix's Tudum website, where they will find the official voting portal.

They just have to enter the player number in the rectangular box and then click on the Submit button below. That's it, their vote will be cast officially.

There is a nomination and voting process for the viewers. It begins with a nomination period that starts from 12:00 am Pacific Time (PT) on November 11, 2025, and ends at 11:59 pm PT on November 17, 2025.

During this stage, viewers can submit the player number of their favorite season 2 contestant as many times as they like without limiting the number of nominations per person.

The top five the most nominated players will move on to the next voting stage after the nomination window closes.

The final voting would start at 6:00 pm PT on November 18, 2025, and end at 11:59 pm PT on November 23, 2025, called the Voting Period.

During this time, fans can once again vote without any restrictions for their favourite contestant among the top five nominees.

The player who will receive the highest number of votes from the viewers will earn a guaranteed spot in season 3 of Squid Game: The Challenge, getting a second chance to compete in the social experiment with hopes of winning the $4.56 million cash prize.

However, the Tudum blog states in the rules and regulations that:

Voting will be subject to verification and certification by an independent third party, Riddle Technologies AG “Riddle”).

This ensures the legitimacy of all the results. However, the casting decisions ultimately remain at the sole discretion of the promoters, that is, Netflix Media.

Even if a player receives the most votes, their return is not guaranteed — as Netflix retains the right to make final casting calls for Season 3.

Casting for Squid Game: The Challenge season 3 is now officially open. Participants aged 21 years or older can apply through the official casting portals of the US or the UK.

Applicants must submit their personal details, along with a short one-minute video about themselves, sharing why they want to compete, and explaining how they would spend the $4.56 million if they win, and two recent photographs (one Headshot and one full-length)

