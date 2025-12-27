Culinary Class Wars Season 2 takes No. 1 spot on Netflix’s global Top 10

Culinary Class Wars season 2 (Image Via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Culinary Class Wars season 2 is pulling in a lot of attention from the audience. The reality cooking show debuted on Netflix last year. The second season of the show began in December 2025.

Culinary Class Wars features a unique concept where 100 chefs compete against one another. These chefs are divided into two classes, Black Spoons and White Spoons.

The white spoons are renowned chefs who have carved their niche in the food industry. The black spoons, on the other hand, are relatively new in comparison to those used by white chefs.

20 white spoons compete with their true identity, but 80 black spoons participate in the competition with a pseudonym.

Culinary Class Wars, Season 2, has aired seven episodes on Netflix. The remaining episodes will be released on December 30 and January 6. The final episode of the Culinary Class War is slated to be released on January 13, 2025.

Culinary Class Wars has reached the No. 1 spot on the Global Top 10 non-English shows as reported by TUDUM.

The data is for the week from December 15 to December 21, 2025.

Culinary Class Wars secured 5.5 million views as per TUDUM.

Culinary Class Wars season 2 recap: Major moments on the show so far







Episode 1 of the Culinary Class Wars season 2 started with the introduction of the Black Spoons and the White Spoons.

The White Spoons features notable names such as Chef Lee Jun, Cheon Sang-hyun, Venerable Sunjae, Son Jong-won, Kim Sung-woon, Kim Hee-eun, Kim Geon, Hu Deok-juk, Park Hyo-nam, Jennie Walldén and more.

The Black Spoons played with the monikers in the game.

The two white spoons who were eliminated in the last season came back in this episode.

They had to prepare a dish that would impress the judges and advance them in the competition.

The Black Spoons also whipped up a special dish to go to the next round.

The competition was tough, as some of the Black Spoon contestants are among the best chefs in Korea.

Chef Song Hoon stated:



“I think I know every single one of these chefs. That’s crazy.”



19 Black Spoons advanced to the next round to compete.

Some of these black spoons were Brewmaster Yun, Fan Master, French Papa, Culinary Monster and Boss in the Kitchen.

Chef Choi Kang-rok was chosen by the judges as the white spoon that will make a comeback in the competition.

For the second round, the host announced:



“For this round, you will be facing off in a one-on-one Black Spoon versus White Spoon duel.”



They had created a delicacy using regional ingredients.

But Black Spoons can voluntarily challenge White Spoons in the duel.

The judges had to judge the dishes without being able to see them.

The white chefs who were eliminated in this round are Lee Jun, Song Hoon, Raymon Kim, Lee Keum-hee, Jennie Walleden, Kim Geon and Shim Sung-chul.

The next round was All or Nothing.

The host announced:



“In this next round, there will be a total of three cooking matches. Each cooking match is worth 100 points. These scores of each match will be added together, and the team with the highest total score wins the round.”



The White Spoons won the first match of the All or Nothing.

The second round was also won by the White Spoons.

The final round was quite close, with both Black Spoons and White Spoons fighting neck to neck with each other.

The result was not revealed at the end of episode 7.

Stay tuned for more such updates.