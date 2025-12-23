A complete guide to the White Spoon chefs in Culinary Class Wars season 2

Culinary Class Wars judge Chef Sung Anh aka Anh Sung-Jae (Image via Getty)

Culinary Class Wars returned with season 2 on Netflix on 16 December 2025. The Korean cooking competition brings together two groups of chefs with different levels of public recognition.

The show features 20 established White Spoon chefs and 80 lesser-known Black Spoon chefs competing through a series of cooking challenges. All contestants aim to win the final prize of KRW 300 million.

Season 2 continues the format introduced in the first season, with direct kitchen battles judged on technique, execution and presentation. The White Spoon chefs include restaurant owners, hotel chefs, television personalities and chefs with Michelin recognition. Their backgrounds span Korean, French, Italian, Chinese, Japanese and temple cuisine.

The programme is produced by Kim Hak-min and Kim Eun-ji. According to Netflix, the new season introduces “fresh twists” and places “a stronger focus on culinary skill and creativity”. Episodes are released weekly, with challenges designed to test speed, planning and adaptability.

Season 2 also adds two returning contestants as hidden White Spoon chefs. These chefs were revealed after the competition began, expanding the original line-up. With a larger cast and new formats, the season builds on the structure of the first instalment while keeping the core competition rules unchanged.



The White Spoon chefs competing this season are Lee Jun, Cheon Sang-hyun, Venerable Sunjae, Son Jong-won, Kim Sung-woon, Kim Hee-eun, Kim Geon, Hu Deok-juk, Park Hyo-nam, Jennie Walldén, Shim Sung-chul, Jung Ho-young, Sam Kim, Raymon Kim, Song Hoon, Lee Geum-hee, Im Seong-geun, Choi Yu-gang, Choi Kang-rok and Kim Do-yun.

White Spoon chefs and their professional backgrounds in Culinary Class Wars season 2

The White Spoon chefs in season 2 come from varied professional paths. Lee Jun is the founder and executive chef of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Soigné in Seoul.

Cheon Sang-hyun previously served as executive chef at the South Korean presidential office, cooking for five presidents over two decades. Venerable Sunjae represents temple cuisine and has led national food organisations.

Several chefs operate Michelin-recognised restaurants. Son Jong-won runs two one-star restaurants, while Kim Hee-eun co-runs Soul in Seoul. Kim Geon leads Goryori Ken, and Shim Sung-chul owns Kochi and Mari in New York.

Hu Deok-juk works as executive chef at a hotel restaurant and received the 2024 Michelin Mentor Chef Award.

Other chefs are known through media work. Sam Kim, Raymon Kim and Jung Ho-young have appeared on multiple television programmes. Jennie Walldén, winner of MasterChef Sweden 2013, brings international competition experience. Song Hoon has served as a judge on MasterChef Korea.

Netflix described the cast as bringing together “Michelin-starred talent, veteran masters and well-known TV chefs”. The line-up reflects a wide range of training systems and restaurant formats.

Competition format, returning chefs and season updates of Culinary Class Wars

Season 2 of Culinary Class Wars follows the same core structure as the first season. White Spoon chefs compete directly with Black Spoon chefs in elimination-based rounds. Each challenge focuses on a specific skill, theme or time limit. Judges evaluate dishes based on preparation, balance and adherence to the task.

Two hidden White Spoon chefs were introduced after the season began. Chef Choi Kang-rok, winner of MasterChef Korea season 2, returned as a competitor. Kim Do-yun, owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant YUN in Seoul, also joined the line-up. Both previously competed in season 1.

Netflix stated that the season includes “fiercer competition” and new formats designed to increase pressure in the kitchen. The prize money remains unchanged from the first season. According to the platform, the goal is to highlight “technical skill under real-world constraints."

Episodes continue to feature timed cooking, limited ingredients and direct face-offs. The season also places chefs from different cuisines in the same challenges, requiring them to adjust methods and menus quickly.

With returning contestants and expanded formats, season 2 maintains the original premise while adding new stages to the competition.

