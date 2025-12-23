Days of Our Lives spoilers: DiMeras fear for their lives, Peter drops a secret, Gabi and Gwen unite, and Leo takes on EJ

Cast members Jim Reynolds, Ken Corday, Josh Taylor, Cherise Masukawa, Randy Dugan, Janet Drucker, Stephen Nichols, Deidre Hall, Susan Hayes and Michael Sluchan of Days Of Our Lives. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives is an American daily soap opera that aired for the first time on the NBC Network on November 8, 2025, and was created by Ted Corday and his wife, Betty Corday. The show is critically acclaimed and has won several Daytime Emmy Awards, revolving around themes of dangerous business transactions, mob fights, romantic relationships and familial rivalries.

Days Of Our Lives is set in the fictional city of Salem and focuses on the lives and interpersonal relationships between the members of the Kiriakis, Brady, Horton, and DiMera families. Spoilers for the upcoming December 23, 2025, episode of the show reveal that things will get scary in Salem for its residents.

According to the spoilers, Peter DiMera will be the latest addition to the sealed crypt where the rest of the DiMeras, EJ, Theo, Tony, Kristen, and Chad have been held hostage for the last few days.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez and Gwen Rizczech will end up worrying about their future and whether they were under any potential threat of abduction due to their links to the DiMera family members.

In addition to these developments, Rafe Hernandez, who is a professional investigator, will end up collaborating with Cat Greene, and both of them will try their best to figure out the criminal who has been responsible for the DiMera disappearances.

Details explored on what to expect from the upcoming December 23, 2025, episode of Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives

Starting off, Peter DiMera, who is the adopted son of Stefano DiMera, will be the latest addition to the missing DiMeras who are being held inside the sealed crypt. He would end up surprising EJ DiMera, Kristen DiMera, Theo DiMera, Tony DiMera, and Chad DiMera when he first ends up as yet another DiMera hostage at the seasled crypt.

Spoilers reveal that Peter will tell the rest of the DiMeras something shocking about whatever he has been planning to do and the rest of them would feel scared and angry at his revelation.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez and Gwen Rizczech will feel extremely ar risk. Gabi had previously been married to Stefano DiMera, while Gwen had been married to Dimitri DiMera. Since both of them had such close ties with the DiMera family, they would worry about whether they could be the next potential targets of the criminal who had been targetting the DiMeras.

They would end up having a conversation with each other regarding what could be the next best course of action to try to deal with the dangerous situation at hand. Both of them would be caught up debating between trying to work together towards a solution or lay low.

In addition to these developments, Rafe Hernandez, who is a professional investigator, will focus on trying to solve the case of the mysterious DiMera disappearances. Along with him, Cat Greene, will also assist him in trying to find the culprit and bring the person to justice.

Leo Stark will also be involved in this upcoming case and try to write an investigative journalistic piece on it.

Stay tuned for more updates.