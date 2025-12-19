Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from December 22 to 26, 2025

Brady Black (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

The holiday spirit on Days of Our Lives is everywhere in Salem as the show moves into the week of December 22 to 26, 2025. While Christmas lights and happy moods are most important, the people living in Salem are not letting the holidays stop their trouble.

From surprising secrets to family fights, this week promises strong feelings and shocking changes for everyone.

The DiMera family meets problems that could change their history forever, secrets start to come out, and unexpected alliances form as friends and enemies deal with emergencies.

Meanwhile, the annual Christmas traditions are ready to bring a bit of kindness to the mess, reminding fans that even in Salem, family and celebration are never far behind.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 22 to 26, 2025

Monday, December 22: The kidnapper revealed

The day fans have been waiting for finally comes as the name of the person who took the DiMera family member is made known. Emotions run high when Marlena asks Paulina to help her feel better.

Holly gets ready for another surprising bit of news from Tate, and Brady receives very important advice from Belle, though trusting his instincts may not be the wisest choice.

Tuesday, December 23: Fear and secrets

After the shocking news comes out, the DiMeras find themselves very nervous, worrying about being safe. Peter gets ready to tell a secret he has kept for a long time, while Gabi and Gwen surprisingly agree with each other because they are both feeling bad.

Meanwhile, Leo prepares himself to fight against EJ, and Rafe and Cat try to think of new ideas for answers that could change everything.

Wednesday, December 24: The hunt for freedom

Rafe and Jada take charge of the hunt for the lost DiMeras as those trapped fight desperately for survival. During the mess, Julie decides to wait to have Christmas parties, though the coming of Eli and Lani brings a much-needed glimmer of joy to the day.

Salem’s residents are reminded that even in the darkest moments, hope can shine through.

Thursday, December 25: Holiday surprises

Christmas morning in Salem is full of both surprises and stress. Marlena has a gift for Rachel, while Abe and Paulina keep on worrying about Theo.

Brady has a fight with Kristen, and the weak friendship between Johnny and EJ might finally see a time where they make up. Also, Chanel talks with Sarah to hear news about her doctor tests, adding more information to the things found out during the day.

Friday, December 26: Celebration and reflection

As the week ends, relationships keep changing. Brady and Sarah get closer, and Xander says sorry to Maggie, though no one knows for sure if she is ready to forgive him.

Julie follows her usual ritual by getting the Christmas decorations ready with Jeremy’s help, while Jack and Jennifer come back home with Thomas and Charlotte, making sure that family connections stay the most important part of Salem’s holiday parties.

This week’s episodes mix mystery, strong feelings, and holiday happiness, giving Days of Our Lives fans a perfect blend of trouble and kindness.

Between kidnappings, secrets, and heartfelt moments, Salem is anything but quiet, making this holiday week one to remember.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock