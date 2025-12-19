Emily in Paris season 5 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

Music has always played a vital role in shaping the tone of Emily in Paris, and now season 5 takes that tradition even further with an expanded, globe-spanning soundtrack. As Emily Cooper’s journey moves beyond Paris and into Italy, the Netflix romantic comedy leans heavily on music to capture the romance, chaos, and cultural contrasts of her new surroundings.
From Italian classics and French pop to modern indie tracks and unforgettable vocal performances, the season’s music reflects Emily’s evolving personal and professional life.
Created by Darren Star, the series continues to blend fashion, travel, and pop culture with carefully curated needle drops that double as emotional cues.
With 80 songs across ten episodes, Emily in Paris season 5 was scored by Gabriel Mann, delivering one of the most diverse and internationally flavored soundtracks the series has offered so far.
Every song featured in Emily in Paris season 5 explored
The soundtrack of Emily in Paris season 5 blends Italian standards, French favorites, global pop hits, and original performances to bring each episode to life.
Episode 1: La Dolce Emily
Mi Ami Mi Odi – Elodie
Run Run – Kid Francescoli
Sei Tutta Un Rock – Nick Pagano
Faience – Alex 100, November Ulta
Tutti A Vendere Il Rex – Nino Rota (from Amarcord)
Sur Les Quais Du Vieux Paris – Lucienne Delyle
Racconti D’Amore – Piero Piccioni
OMG – Dopamoon feat. Louis Sixteen
Episode 2: Got to Be Real
Ma Che Bella Compagnia – Melania, Christian Lisi
Cuba Libre – Nico LaOnda
La Vita Fantastica – Dopamoon
A Roma Tutto È Bello – Miranda Martino
Espresso – performed by Ashley Park
Mille Incendi – Anthony Lazaro
Neon Love – Odessa
Caramal (Mon Coeur S’Ouvre À Toi) – Munya
Got to Be Real – Cheryl Lynn
Episode 3: Intimissimi Issues
Wait For Me – Franky Selector feat. Banda Maje
Ciao Milano – Spring in July
Maladdiction – Kiz
Libertango – recording for Mindy and Alfie dance
Please – Ex Habit Omido
Sintetica – Rosario Ligammari, Vasily Igor, Ky Phung Francois Nguyen
Amore Bello – Kid Francescoli
Episode 4: Rome Has Fallen
Canta – Julietta, The Human Experience, David Satori
Quando Ti Vedo Così – Sergio Sandrini
La Più Dolce Serenata – Rosetta Fucci
Buscie D’Ammore – Mimi Doris
A Vucchella – Tony Dalli, Roland Shaw and His Orchestra
Io Voglio Te – Maurizio Arena
Besties Only – Ruby Red
Bricks in a Wall – SLUMB feat. Aurus
Weekend a Rome – The Rodeo
Episode 5: Bonjour Paris
Eau Froide – Rallye
Codeine – Metro Verlaine
Sous Les Néons – Slowaves feat. Jeanne Bonjour
Oops! I Did It Again – performed by Ashley Park
Rétrograde – Ferielle
Massive Alright – Benjamin Nakache, Campbell E Browning, David Bossan, Matthieu Rosenzweig
Piège De La Nuit – Chambre 317
En Boucle – Caroco
L’Amour Incertain – Dorothée Rascle, Marie Morales Lopez De Lerena
Je Danse, Ce Soir – Mirabell feat. Clyde
L’Amour Ça Vient Et Puis Ça Passe – Roberte Marna
Je Te Pardonne – Marvin Marchand
White Flag – UTO
Episode 6: The One Where Emily Goes to the Embassy
I Don’t Want to Be Friends – Rosemary Fairweather
Pantera Blue – Nara Sayonara
Stay As You Are – Msaki and Tubatsi
Rockin’ Good Time – Sharon Mayeux
You Don’t Know – Paul Cox
Party in the U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus
Moi Je – Lou De La Falaise
Sometime Ago – Slowwind
Un Air De Fête – Corine
Episode 7: Second Chances
Strange Love – Panache!
Carmen (Blanche Palace Remix) – Mathilda
Bel Et Bien – Matild
Petite Larme – Jim Caplan
Rêve Party – Bolivard
Un Jour Ou L’Autre – Juniore
It’s Raining Men – performed by Ashley Park
Episode 8: Fashion Statement
Facile Da Dire – Sasha Distel
Viens – Motel Club
Fresh Out of the Oven – Tony Brown
Viens, Maintenant – Fervorr
Nowhere I’d Rather Be – Falamour
Libertango – remix by Henri
OMG – Dopamoon feat. Louis Sixteen
L’Odeur De Tes 2 Yeux – Vérité Absolue
You Always Say – French 79 feat. Prudence
Episode 9: La Belle Époque
BFF – Dopamoon
Quelqu’un Quelque Part – Clio
Le Feu – Walter Astral
Hold Up – Axel Enderlin
Come What May – performed by Ashley Park
Le Luci Della Città – Anthony Lazaro
Episode 10: Veni, Vidi, Venezia
Stradivarius – Piergiorgio Farina
Amaro Erotico – D’aniello
C’È Un Francese – Musica Da Ripostiglio
Singin’ in the Rain – Gene Kelly
Singin’ in the Rain (Remix) – Obsimo
Affection – Rose Rose
Run to You – Lanney x Ray
Evviva Il Surf – Mimi Berté
Sky Queen (Night Version) – Rose Rose
Everything to know about Emily in Paris Season 5
All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 premiered on Netflix on December 18, 2025. The season expands Emily Cooper’s world by shifting much of the action to Italy, with storylines unfolding across Rome and Venice while Paris remains an emotional anchor.
Lily Collins returns as Emily alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. New cast members include Minnie Driver, Michèle Laroque, Jonathan Cake, and Bryan Greenberg, while Eugenio Franceschini’s Marcello plays a key role in Emily’s Italian chapter.
The season follows Emily as she balances leadership at Agence Grateau’s Rome office, unresolved feelings for Gabriel, and a growing connection with Marcello.
Creator Darren Star has described the season as a tale of two cities, emphasizing growth, risk, and reinvention.
All five seasons of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix exclusively.