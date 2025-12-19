Type keyword(s) to search

Emily in Paris season 5 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

From Italian needle drops to pop anthems, Emily in Paris season 5 delivers its most international soundtrack yet. Check out every track used.
posted by Sumit Yadav
Friday 12/19/2025 at 6:55PM EST

  • Music has always played a vital role in shaping the tone of Emily in Paris, and now season 5 takes that tradition even further with an expanded, globe-spanning soundtrack. As Emily Cooper’s journey moves beyond Paris and into Italy, the Netflix romantic comedy leans heavily on music to capture the romance, chaos, and cultural contrasts of her new surroundings.

    From Italian classics and French pop to modern indie tracks and unforgettable vocal performances, the season’s music reflects Emily’s evolving personal and professional life.

    Created by Darren Star, the series continues to blend fashion, travel, and pop culture with carefully curated needle drops that double as emotional cues.

    With 80 songs across ten episodes, Emily in Paris season 5 was scored by Gabriel Mann, delivering one of the most diverse and internationally flavored soundtracks the series has offered so far.

    Every song featured in Emily in Paris season 5 explored

    The soundtrack of Emily in Paris season 5 blends Italian standards, French favorites, global pop hits, and original performances to bring each episode to life.

    Episode 1: La Dolce Emily

    • Mi Ami Mi Odi – Elodie
    • Run Run – Kid Francescoli
    • Sei Tutta Un Rock – Nick Pagano
    • Faience – Alex 100, November Ulta
    • Tutti A Vendere Il Rex – Nino Rota (from Amarcord)
    • Sur Les Quais Du Vieux Paris – Lucienne Delyle
    • Racconti D’Amore – Piero Piccioni
    • OMG – Dopamoon feat. Louis Sixteen

    Episode 2: Got to Be Real

    • Ma Che Bella Compagnia – Melania, Christian Lisi
    • Cuba Libre – Nico LaOnda
    • La Vita Fantastica – Dopamoon
    • A Roma Tutto È Bello – Miranda Martino
    • Espresso – performed by Ashley Park
    • Mille Incendi – Anthony Lazaro
    • Neon Love – Odessa
    • Caramal (Mon Coeur S’Ouvre À Toi) – Munya
    • Got to Be Real – Cheryl Lynn

    Episode 3: Intimissimi Issues

    • Wait For Me – Franky Selector feat. Banda Maje
    • Ciao Milano – Spring in July
    • Maladdiction – Kiz
    • Libertango – recording for Mindy and Alfie dance
    • Please – Ex Habit Omido
    • Sintetica – Rosario Ligammari, Vasily Igor, Ky Phung Francois Nguyen
    • Amore Bello – Kid Francescoli

    Episode 4: Rome Has Fallen

    • Canta – Julietta, The Human Experience, David Satori
    • Quando Ti Vedo Così – Sergio Sandrini
    • La Più Dolce Serenata – Rosetta Fucci
    • Buscie D’Ammore – Mimi Doris
    • A Vucchella – Tony Dalli, Roland Shaw and His Orchestra
    • Io Voglio Te – Maurizio Arena
    • Besties Only – Ruby Red
    • Bricks in a Wall – SLUMB feat. Aurus
    • Weekend a Rome – The Rodeo

    Episode 5: Bonjour Paris

    • Eau Froide – Rallye
    • Codeine – Metro Verlaine
    • Sous Les Néons – Slowaves feat. Jeanne Bonjour
    • Oops! I Did It Again – performed by Ashley Park
    • Rétrograde – Ferielle
    • Massive Alright – Benjamin Nakache, Campbell E Browning, David Bossan, Matthieu Rosenzweig
    • Piège De La Nuit – Chambre 317
    • En Boucle – Caroco
    • L’Amour Incertain – Dorothée Rascle, Marie Morales Lopez De Lerena
    • Je Danse, Ce Soir – Mirabell feat. Clyde
    • L’Amour Ça Vient Et Puis Ça Passe – Roberte Marna
    • Je Te Pardonne – Marvin Marchand
    • White Flag – UTO

    Episode 6: The One Where Emily Goes to the Embassy

    • I Don’t Want to Be Friends – Rosemary Fairweather
    • Pantera Blue – Nara Sayonara
    • Stay As You Are – Msaki and Tubatsi
    • Rockin’ Good Time – Sharon Mayeux
    • You Don’t Know – Paul Cox
    • Party in the U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus
    • Moi Je – Lou De La Falaise
    • Sometime Ago – Slowwind
    • Un Air De Fête – Corine

    Episode 7: Second Chances

    • Strange Love – Panache!
    • Carmen (Blanche Palace Remix) – Mathilda
    • Bel Et Bien – Matild
    • Petite Larme – Jim Caplan
    • Rêve Party – Bolivard
    • Un Jour Ou L’Autre – Juniore
    • It’s Raining Men – performed by Ashley Park

    Episode 8: Fashion Statement

    • Facile Da Dire – Sasha Distel
    • Viens – Motel Club
    • Fresh Out of the Oven – Tony Brown
    • Viens, Maintenant – Fervorr
    • Nowhere I’d Rather Be – Falamour
    • Libertango – remix by Henri
    • OMG – Dopamoon feat. Louis Sixteen
    • L’Odeur De Tes 2 Yeux – Vérité Absolue
    • You Always Say – French 79 feat. Prudence

    Episode 9: La Belle Époque

    • BFF – Dopamoon
    • Quelqu’un Quelque Part – Clio
    • Le Feu – Walter Astral
    • Hold Up – Axel Enderlin
    • Come What May – performed by Ashley Park
    • Le Luci Della Città – Anthony Lazaro

    Episode 10: Veni, Vidi, Venezia

    • Stradivarius – Piergiorgio Farina
    • Amaro Erotico – D’aniello
    • C’È Un Francese – Musica Da Ripostiglio
    • Singin’ in the Rain – Gene Kelly
    • Singin’ in the Rain (Remix) – Obsimo
    • Affection – Rose Rose
    • Run to You – Lanney x Ray
    • Evviva Il Surf – Mimi Berté
    • Sky Queen (Night Version) – Rose Rose

    Everything to know about Emily in Paris Season 5

    All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 premiered on Netflix on December 18, 2025. The season expands Emily Cooper’s world by shifting much of the action to Italy, with storylines unfolding across Rome and Venice while Paris remains an emotional anchor.

    Lily Collins returns as Emily alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. New cast members include Minnie Driver, Michèle Laroque, Jonathan Cake, and Bryan Greenberg, while Eugenio Franceschini’s Marcello plays a key role in Emily’s Italian chapter.

    The season follows Emily as she balances leadership at Agence Grateau’s Rome office, unresolved feelings for Gabriel, and a growing connection with Marcello.

    Creator Darren Star has described the season as a tale of two cities, emphasizing growth, risk, and reinvention.

    All five seasons of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix exclusively.

    TOPICS: Emily in Paris season 5


