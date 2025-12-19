Emily in Paris season 5 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

Music has always played a vital role in shaping the tone of Emily in Paris, and now season 5 takes that tradition even further with an expanded, globe-spanning soundtrack. As Emily Cooper’s journey moves beyond Paris and into Italy, the Netflix romantic comedy leans heavily on music to capture the romance, chaos, and cultural contrasts of her new surroundings.

From Italian classics and French pop to modern indie tracks and unforgettable vocal performances, the season’s music reflects Emily’s evolving personal and professional life.

Created by Darren Star, the series continues to blend fashion, travel, and pop culture with carefully curated needle drops that double as emotional cues.

With 80 songs across ten episodes, Emily in Paris season 5 was scored by Gabriel Mann, delivering one of the most diverse and internationally flavored soundtracks the series has offered so far.

Every song featured in Emily in Paris season 5 explored

The soundtrack of Emily in Paris season 5 blends Italian standards, French favorites, global pop hits, and original performances to bring each episode to life.

Episode 1: La Dolce Emily

Mi Ami Mi Odi – Elodie

– Elodie Run Run – Kid Francescoli

– Kid Francescoli Sei Tutta Un Rock – Nick Pagano

– Nick Pagano Faience – Alex 100, November Ulta

– Alex 100, November Ulta Tutti A Vendere Il Rex – Nino Rota (from Amarcord )

– Nino Rota (from ) Sur Les Quais Du Vieux Paris – Lucienne Delyle

– Lucienne Delyle Racconti D’Amore – Piero Piccioni

– Piero Piccioni OMG – Dopamoon feat. Louis Sixteen

Episode 2: Got to Be Real

Ma Che Bella Compagnia – Melania, Christian Lisi

– Melania, Christian Lisi Cuba Libre – Nico LaOnda

– Nico LaOnda La Vita Fantastica – Dopamoon

– Dopamoon A Roma Tutto È Bello – Miranda Martino

– Miranda Martino Espresso – performed by Ashley Park

– performed by Ashley Park Mille Incendi – Anthony Lazaro

– Anthony Lazaro Neon Love – Odessa

– Odessa Caramal (Mon Coeur S’Ouvre À Toi) – Munya

– Munya Got to Be Real – Cheryl Lynn

Episode 3: Intimissimi Issues

Wait For Me – Franky Selector feat. Banda Maje

– Franky Selector feat. Banda Maje Ciao Milano – Spring in July

– Spring in July Maladdiction – Kiz

– Kiz Libertango – recording for Mindy and Alfie dance

– recording for Mindy and Alfie dance Please – Ex Habit Omido

– Ex Habit Omido Sintetica – Rosario Ligammari, Vasily Igor, Ky Phung Francois Nguyen

– Rosario Ligammari, Vasily Igor, Ky Phung Francois Nguyen Amore Bello – Kid Francescoli

Episode 4: Rome Has Fallen

Canta – Julietta, The Human Experience, David Satori

– Julietta, The Human Experience, David Satori Quando Ti Vedo Così – Sergio Sandrini

– Sergio Sandrini La Più Dolce Serenata – Rosetta Fucci

– Rosetta Fucci Buscie D’Ammore – Mimi Doris

– Mimi Doris A Vucchella – Tony Dalli, Roland Shaw and His Orchestra

– Tony Dalli, Roland Shaw and His Orchestra Io Voglio Te – Maurizio Arena

– Maurizio Arena Besties Only – Ruby Red

– Ruby Red Bricks in a Wall – SLUMB feat. Aurus

– SLUMB feat. Aurus Weekend a Rome – The Rodeo

Episode 5: Bonjour Paris

Eau Froide – Rallye

– Rallye Codeine – Metro Verlaine

– Metro Verlaine Sous Les Néons – Slowaves feat. Jeanne Bonjour

– Slowaves feat. Jeanne Bonjour Oops! I Did It Again – performed by Ashley Park

– performed by Ashley Park Rétrograde – Ferielle

– Ferielle Massive Alright – Benjamin Nakache, Campbell E Browning, David Bossan, Matthieu Rosenzweig

– Benjamin Nakache, Campbell E Browning, David Bossan, Matthieu Rosenzweig Piège De La Nuit – Chambre 317

– Chambre 317 En Boucle – Caroco

– Caroco L’Amour Incertain – Dorothée Rascle, Marie Morales Lopez De Lerena

– Dorothée Rascle, Marie Morales Lopez De Lerena Je Danse, Ce Soir – Mirabell feat. Clyde

– Mirabell feat. Clyde L’Amour Ça Vient Et Puis Ça Passe – Roberte Marna

– Roberte Marna Je Te Pardonne – Marvin Marchand

– Marvin Marchand White Flag – UTO

Episode 6: The One Where Emily Goes to the Embassy

I Don’t Want to Be Friends – Rosemary Fairweather

– Rosemary Fairweather Pantera Blue – Nara Sayonara

– Nara Sayonara Stay As You Are – Msaki and Tubatsi

– Msaki and Tubatsi Rockin’ Good Time – Sharon Mayeux

– Sharon Mayeux You Don’t Know – Paul Cox

– Paul Cox Party in the U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus

– Miley Cyrus Moi Je – Lou De La Falaise

– Lou De La Falaise Sometime Ago – Slowwind

– Slowwind Un Air De Fête – Corine

Episode 7: Second Chances

Strange Love – Panache!

– Panache! Carmen (Blanche Palace Remix) – Mathilda

– Mathilda Bel Et Bien – Matild

– Matild Petite Larme – Jim Caplan

– Jim Caplan Rêve Party – Bolivard

– Bolivard Un Jour Ou L’Autre – Juniore

– Juniore It’s Raining Men – performed by Ashley Park

Episode 8: Fashion Statement

Facile Da Dire – Sasha Distel

– Sasha Distel Viens – Motel Club

– Motel Club Fresh Out of the Oven – Tony Brown

– Tony Brown Viens, Maintenant – Fervorr

– Fervorr Nowhere I’d Rather Be – Falamour

– Falamour Libertango – remix by Henri

– remix by Henri OMG – Dopamoon feat. Louis Sixteen

– Dopamoon feat. Louis Sixteen L’Odeur De Tes 2 Yeux – Vérité Absolue

– Vérité Absolue You Always Say – French 79 feat. Prudence

Episode 9: La Belle Époque

BFF – Dopamoon

– Dopamoon Quelqu’un Quelque Part – Clio

– Clio Le Feu – Walter Astral

– Walter Astral Hold Up – Axel Enderlin

– Axel Enderlin Come What May – performed by Ashley Park

– performed by Ashley Park Le Luci Della Città – Anthony Lazaro

Episode 10: Veni, Vidi, Venezia

Stradivarius – Piergiorgio Farina

– Piergiorgio Farina Amaro Erotico – D’aniello

– D’aniello C’È Un Francese – Musica Da Ripostiglio

– Musica Da Ripostiglio Singin’ in the Rain – Gene Kelly

– Gene Kelly Singin’ in the Rain (Remix) – Obsimo

– Obsimo Affection – Rose Rose

– Rose Rose Run to You – Lanney x Ray

– Lanney x Ray Evviva Il Surf – Mimi Berté

– Mimi Berté Sky Queen (Night Version) – Rose Rose

Everything to know about Emily in Paris Season 5

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 premiered on Netflix on December 18, 2025. The season expands Emily Cooper’s world by shifting much of the action to Italy, with storylines unfolding across Rome and Venice while Paris remains an emotional anchor.

Lily Collins returns as Emily alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. New cast members include Minnie Driver, Michèle Laroque, Jonathan Cake, and Bryan Greenberg, while Eugenio Franceschini’s Marcello plays a key role in Emily’s Italian chapter.

The season follows Emily as she balances leadership at Agence Grateau’s Rome office, unresolved feelings for Gabriel, and a growing connection with Marcello.

Creator Darren Star has described the season as a tale of two cities, emphasizing growth, risk, and reinvention.

All five seasons of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix exclusively.