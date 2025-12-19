Where was Emily in Paris season 5 filmed? All filming locations revealed

Netflix’s romantic comedy series Emily in Paris season 5 has expanded its production horizon and delivered its most expansive chapter yet. Picking up immediately after the dramatic finale of the previous installment, the series finds Emily Cooper navigating a major career shift, emotional uncertainty and life far from her familiar Parisian routine.

True to the show’s escapist appeal, Emily in Paris season 5 was filmed extensively across Rome, Venice and Paris, using each city’s distinct atmosphere to mirror Emily’s evolving identity. The expansive nature of the latest season has allowed the series to explore how geography, romance and ambition intersect as Emily’s world continues to grow.

A European backdrop for Emily’s next chapter

Emily’s journey in Emily in Paris season 5 begins with a bold change of scenery. As Lily Collins explained in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum:

“She’s in a new city and a new country, figuring out her life, love, and work.”

That transition is immediately reflected in the filming locations. She further described her experience of filming in a new country and was filled with praise for the cities:

“Filming in Rome and Venice is utterly magical, and I’m always pinching myself. Both cities are so cinematically stunning, full of history and a palpable sense of magic — you can feel it, see it, and hear it, as you wander down little alleyways or by the water. There’s so much ancient history to soak in while filming.”

Production took place across iconic Roman landmarks, including Piazza Costaguti, where Emily’s apartment is located and Via Dora near Piazza Mincio, which stands in for the permanent Agence Grateau Rome office. Additional locations include Mercati di Traiano, the Aventine Keyhole at Santa Maria del Priorato, Hotel de Russie and Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, the real-life headquarters of Fendi.

Apart from Rome, the season also takes its audience into Italy’s countryside. The fictional hometown of Marcello Muratori was filmed in Ostia Antica. The latter half of the season also includes Venice as a backdrop with scenes filmed in locations such as the Grand Canal, Piazza San Marco, San Francesco della Vigna, Hotel Danieli, St. Regis Venice and Rio Marin.

Despite the Italian expansion, Paris remains essential to the narrative. Filming returned to Place de l’Estrapade, Agence Grateau’s offices at Place de Valois, Crazy Horse Paris, Gare de Lyon’s Le Train Bleu, Pont Neuf, Notre-Dame Cathedral and Maxim’s.

What to Expect From Emily in Paris Season 5

Emily in Paris season 5 premiered on Netflix on December 18, 2025, with all ten episodes released at once. The synopsis for the season, as per Netflix, reads:

“Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

Creator Darren Star explained the creative motivation behind the shift in an interview with Tudum, saying:

“Sending Emily to Italy was about staying ahead of the audience and taking her to unexpected places. We wanted to prove the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint.”

That philosophy drives the season’s structure, allowing the narrative to expand beyond Paris without abandoning the series’ core identity. As Emily moves between Rome, Venice and Paris, the latest chapter examines themes of identity, independence and the cost of reinvention, all while maintaining the glossy charm that has defined the series.

All five seasons of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix exclusively.