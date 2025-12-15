Emily in Paris season 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Image sourced via Netflix

Emily in Paris season 5 is a soothing, intense dramedy, which is a well-received show on Netflix. The director of the show effortlessly depicts a touching and relatable story. The show exhibits the life of Emily Cooper and the various struggles she faces regularly.

The series is well accepted by the audience. It is the fifth segment of the franchise and is also expected to explore the new land and new friction through Emily's eyes.

Season 4 has two parts. One was released in August and the other in September 2024. Last season dropped a major nail-biter regarding Emily's career and struggles.

Release date for Emily in Paris season 5

Benvenuto! Emily in Paris Season 5 arrives DECEMBER 18!



Here's your first look: pic.twitter.com/HA1aWiCzlS — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2025

Emily in Paris season 5 will release on Netflix on December 18, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET (globally).

Season 5 has 10 episodes, and all are expected to drop at once.

Cast details for Emily in Paris season 5

Emily in Paris season 5 exhibits some mixed-nationality cast members throughout the progressive segments. The main lineup includes Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins. Emily is a girl with higher ambitions who takes up residence in Paris for her future endeavors. Mindy Chen's character can be seen played by Ashley Park, who becomes the fast friend of Cooper.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu can be seen as Sylvie Grateau, a crude and ever-doubting boss of Cooper. Gabriel, the main love interest of Cooper, is played by Lucas Bravo. He is Emily's neighbor and a great chef.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, a British bank employee and the other person in the love triangle of the show. Then there is Camille, played by Camille Razat. A mutual friend of Emily and Gabriel. She is an on-and-off girlfriend of Gabriel. Additionally, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and more.

Season 5 introduces some new actors, including Michele Laroque as Yvette, Bryan Greenberg as Jake, a citizen of America living in Paris. Minnie Driver as Princess Jane. She is supposed to be a friend of Sylvie, who apparently married into royalty.

What is Emily in Paris season 5 all about

The initial storyline (season 1) shows the life of Emily Cooper, a hardworking girl. She can go to greater lengths to achieve her career goals. The first part of the series depicts how Emily had to move to Paris for her career. She has a stiff boss, Sylvie. Being critically subordinated by Sylvie, Emily also faces many struggles while working on foreign soil.

Gabriel becomes the primary romantic interest of Emily, as he lives right beside her and is a great chef. Emily continues to excel even after facing so many frustrations in a foreign country. She also develops a love triangle with Alfie and Gabriel.

Season 5 mainly shifts the storyline to Rome as Emily gets transferred again to Italy. She is now progressing in the chain of command. She has to establish a new leadership for the Agence Grateau's new office. In spite of living in Rome, Paris still pulls Cooper back.

A shocking revelation comes to light, potentially about Mindy and Alfie, that makes Emily's struggles a little harsher. Gabriel is also frustrated with the on-and-off relationship with Camille and decides to fight for her bond with Emily. The whole wrong time, wrong place thing makes the show more intriguing than ever.

Whether Emily can withstand all the stress and take command of life or get broken by the burden is what we can expect from season 5.

Emily in Paris season 5 is all set to release on December 18, 2025, on Netflix.

