The Copenhagen Test season 1 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Simu Liu in The Copenhagen Test (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

The Copenhagen Test season 1 is Peacock's upcoming science fiction spy thriller series from one of the creators of The CW's Legacies, Thomas Brandon. Peacock first teased the project with Brandon and series star Simu Liu at the New York Comic Con in October.

The official trailer for the series dropped last Monday, December 8. It set the tone and the thrill of the upcoming espionage series and the unfathomable challenge for Simu Liu's character as Alexander Hale.

The logline teases Hale as an intelligence analyst backed into a corner after getting his brain hacked. The hacking incident gives his perpetrators access to everything he hears and sees 24/7, putting him in an impossible spot between the all-seeing hackers who have compromised him and the agency he pledged his loyalty to.

When and where to watch The Copenhagen Test season 1

The Copenhagen Test season 1 will premiere on Saturday, December 27. There are eight episodes in the first season of the series and all eight will arrive at the same time on December 27.

Viewers can catch them as they arrive exclusively on Peacock at around 3:00 am Eastern Time, per Futon Critic. Check out the release timings details per region below:

Pacific Time: 12am

Greenwich Mean Time: 8am

Central European Time: 9am

Indian Standard Time: 1:30pm

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 7pm

Who plays whom in The Copenhagen Test season 1?

Marvel star Simu Liu leads the cast of the spy thriller series as intelligence analyst Alexander Hale. The story will center around his brain being hacked and having to perform 24/7 to avoid outing himself as being compromised while trying to flush out his hackers.

Simu Liu is best known for playing Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He was also in the shows Taken, Blood and Water, and Kim's Convenience. He also starred in the movies Last Breath and Simulant.

Find out other cast members and their characters in the series below:

Melissa Barrer as Michelle

Sinclair Daniel as Parker

Brian d'Arcy James as John Moira

Mark O'Brien as Cobb

Adam Godley as Schiff

Kathleen Chalfant as St. George

What is The Copenhagen Test all about, and what to expect

The new series will follow Simu Liu's Alexander Hale and his complicated life after getting his brain hacked by unknown people. Peacock's synopsis of the series reads:

"This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale, who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain performance 24/7 to flush out who's responsible and prove where his allegiance lies."

The official trailer dropped on December 8 teased the thrills and intrigue of the plot. It teased Melissa Barrera's mysterious character and her connection to Hale. She claims in the trailer that "they" want her to play his girlfriend, teasing her character as the agent picked to watch Alexander Hale.

And if the trailer is any indication of what The Copenhagen Test season 1 is bringing to Peacock, viewers can expect plenty of action-packed scenes from Simu Liu's character. Barrera could also be in on the action.

Stay tuned with PRIMETIMER for more news and updates on upcoming TV shows and movies.