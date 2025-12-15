Robin Hood season 1 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Image: mgmplus

Created by Jonathan English and John Glenn, Robin Hood, season 1 episode 9, is set to premiere on December 21, 2025, on MGM+. The eighth episode saw Robin in the middle of the hostage situation, where he was busy planning to rescue the five Saxon hostages led by the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The show is all about Rob, Saxon forestor’s son, and Norman Earl’s daughter, Marian, teaming to oppose the Norman laws, with Robin becoming the leader of the outlaws' rebellious group, the Merry Men. The Sheriff of Nottingham has devised the hostage plan to lure Robin Hood into a trap. The eighth episode sets the stage with one final question: Was Rob able to rescue the hostages, or did he fall into the trap set by the Sheriff?

Release date of Robin Hood season 1 episode 9

Robin Hood season 1 episode 9 will be available to stream exclusively on MGM+ on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The show follows a weekly release schedule and drops new episodes weekly every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. CT.

Episode 9 is titled “I Choose You,” and is the second-last episode of the first season. The show is planned for a 10-episode series and is almost halfway through, concluding its first chapter.

The show premiered with a two-episode release on November 2, 2025, and the final episode of Robin Hood season 1 will be released on December 28, 2025.

All eight episodes are available to stream on MGM+, and international viewers can stream via MGM+ International. Amazon Prime Video is also another streaming option, where users can add MGM+ to their subscription plan. MGM+ costs $6.99 per month or $58.99 annually in the US, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The release schedule of Robin Hood season 1 episode 9 for various regions is mentioned in the table below.

Region Date Time Eastern Time December 21, 2025 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time December 21, 2025 6:00 p.m. Central Time December 21, 2025 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time December 21, 2025 7:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time December 22, 2025 2:00 a.m. Central European Time December 22, 2025 3:00 a.m. Philippines Standard Time December 22, 2025 10:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time December 22, 2025 11:00 a.m.

Episode guide of Robin Hood season 1

Episode 1: I See Him (November 2, 2025)

Episode 2: A Heinous Devil (November 2, 2025)

Episode 3: No Man Can Hide Forever (November 9, 2025)

Episode 4: The Cause of This Unrest (November 16, 2025)

Episode 5: Go Back To Them (November 23, 2025)

Episode 6: Bounded by Love, Divided by Lies (November 30, 2025)

Episode 7: Thieves with a Purpose (December 7, 2025)

Episode 8: The True Price of Defiance (December 14, 2025)

Episode 9: I Choose You (December 21, 2025)

Episode 10: TBA (December 28, 2025)

What happened in Robin Hood season 1 episode 8

With the five Saxon hostages at the castle, Robin is determined to rescue them, and among the hostages is his uncle, Gamewell. Robin was informed through one of the hostages that “to surrender,” or if not, the result would lead to the deaths of the hostages. Although it was a trap, Robin successfully rescued them, but unbeknownst to Robin, one freed hostage is now a spy for the Sheriff, which may cause future problems.

Gamewell offered his life in exchange for the freedom of his allies, but the Sheriff just wants to take revenge on Rob. Robin Hood and his Merry Men plan a daring rescue of the hostages using knowledge of the castle’s layout, successfully freeing them but losing Henry Miller, while Rosemary saves Robin by injuring the Sheriff.

After learning that Alwin betrayed his father, Hugh Locksley, Robert restrains himself at first but ultimately kills Alwin when he attempts to attack him. The episode ends with the group dealing with the consequences of the rescue, Rosemary vowing revenge on the Sheriff, and Queen Eleanor urging Prince Richard to return to England to restore order.

The synopsis of Robin Hood season 1 episode 9 reads,