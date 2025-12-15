NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS: Origins season 2 airs on CBS (Image via Instagram/@ncisverse)

NCIS: Origins season 2 has reached a temporary pause after airing its fall finale, leaving viewers waiting for the next chapter in the prequel series. Episode 9 will not arrive in 2025, even as other shows in the NCIS franchise continue to air new installments. The break reflects the show’s slightly shorter episode order and CBS’s broader scheduling strategy for the winter months.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 is set to return on February 24, 2026, with CBS opting to hold new episodes until after the Winter Olympics to ensure a more consistent run through the remainder of the season. When the series resumes, it is expected to continue building on the character-driven storytelling that has defined the season so far, following the fallout of the fall finale and setting up new developments ahead.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 airs on February 24, 2026

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 will air on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The episode is scheduled for the show’s regular primetime slot on CBS at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. This return date follows an extended winter break. CBS chose to hold the series until after the Winter Olympics.

The strategy allows the remaining episodes to air with fewer interruptions. Episode 9 marks the start of the back half of season 2. It will begin the final stretch of the storyline. New episodes are expected to continue weekly after the return.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 will air live on CBS. Viewers with cable or a live TV subscription can watch the episode as it airs. The episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Subscribers can watch it on demand shortly after broadcast. Paramount+ offers access to earlier episodes as well. This makes it easy to catch up before the show returns. Availability may vary by region. The series remains part of CBS’s Tuesday night lineup.

What to expect from NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 will pick up after the events of the fall finale. The story is expected to deal with the aftermath of the shooting involving Lala’s trusted CI. Lala will likely struggle with the emotional weight of what happened. Her bond with her sources may be tested further. The case could force her to question how close she allows herself to get.

Gibbs’ early days at NCIS will continue to take shape. His instincts are becoming sharper. His role within the team is slowly evolving. The episode may also shift focus back to team dynamics. Trust and communication could become central themes.

New characters are expected to be introduced soon. The groundwork for the Fed Five may begin here. That development could expand the larger narrative. Episode 9 should set the tone for the final stretch of the season.

A brief recap of episode 8 before NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 arrives

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 8, titled End of the Road, is built around the idea of connection. The episode highlights Lala Dominguez’s ability to form meaningful bonds, especially with her confidential informants.

She treats them with empathy and respect, seeing them as people rather than assets. Her closest connection is with Twitchy Tony, an underground fight organizer who provides information on a local steroid ring. Their relationship is strengthened through small moments, including poker games and quiet conversations. Lala even gives Tony her watch, a gesture meant to remind him he is not alone.

While Lala’s storyline deepens, Gibbs struggles on the personal front. Diane prepares to move for a new job, and Gibbs chooses to end the relationship rather than communicate or compromise. His emotional withdrawal becomes a recurring, awkward joke at the office, offering brief humor amid heavier material.

The episode turns serious when Tony is shot, and his CI ledger disappears. Lala is allowed to ride with him to the hospital. There, she spots a stranger wearing Tony’s watch and gives chase, believing him to be responsible. Her emotional investment grows after meeting Tony’s mother. She shares a photograph that shows Tony in a rare moment of happiness.

As the investigation unfolds, Dalton helps produce a composite sketch. Gibbs and Randy recognize the suspect from a previous fight ring case. Forensics later uncovered a page of the ledger sewn into Tony’s jacket, confirming that someone was desperate to recover the information. A tip leads the team to Tony’s warehouse, where a stakeout is arranged.

The suspect is eventually captured and reveals he is an undercover federal agent. He explains that Tony had given him the watch as a symbol of hope. Lala realizes the ledger’s true hiding place, leading to the exposure of Lady Franks as the shooter. Tony survives his injuries. The episode closes with two shocking turns: Gibbs impulsively marries Diane, and Stanley carries out a deadly theater bombing.

Catch NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS.