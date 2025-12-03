NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7 recap: Team investigates Marine murder, Wheeler faces personal crisis, Lala confronts activists

A still from NCIS: Origins season 2 (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7 aired on Tuesday, December 1, 2025. It was one of the most emotional episodes of the season. The episode, called “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” focused on a tense Marine murder case and showed important personal moments for the team.

The story began with the murder of a Marine chosen for a secret mission. Gibbs, Franks, and Mary Jo investigated and found hidden secrets, tricky loyalties, and surprising personal connections that tested the team.

The episode also followed Wheeler as he dealt with personal problems. Lala faced a group of passionate animal-rights activists. Gibbs spent more time with Diane and their relationship started to grow.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7: The murder investigation takes a dark turn

Episode 7 focused on the murder of Lance Corporal Natasha Horvet, a talented Marine who had just been chosen for a secret signal-intelligence mission overseas. Her sudden death shocked the team, and Franks and Mary Jo worked to piece together her last hours.

Their investigation led them to a cougar sighting on base, where some of Natasha’s remains were found, causing confusion with both the animal and some overprotective civilians.

As they gathered more evidence, the team realized that Natasha’s secret mission may have put her in danger sooner than expected. Clues like a broken knife, unusual items found in the cougar’s area, and a unique pen pointed them toward possible suspects within the military.

Lieutenant Colonel Casey Montgomery, who had selected Natasha for the mission, became a person of interest when his timeline didn’t quite match up. However, his alibi and personal revelations changed the direction of the investigation and forced Wheeler to deal with tricky military rules from the 1990s.

The team finally discovered that a technician, who misunderstood Natasha’s friendly behavior, had killed her after being rejected. The case showed how pride and obsession could lead to violence. The episode ended with a tense chase and arrest, wrapping up a story full of twists, emotional moments, and detailed investigative work.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7: Wheeler’s life unravels behind the scenes

While the murder case was the main focus of the episode, Wheeler’s personal problems gave some of the most powerful moments. Tired and alone, Wheeler was shocked when his wife suddenly decided she wanted a divorce after refusing for years. Her reasons, including timing related to his military job, left him devastated.

With his marriage falling apart, his relationship with his children strained, and the pressures of the discriminatory era weighing on him, Wheeler reached a breaking point at work.

He had an emotional outburst at the NIS office, showing how hard it was for him to separate his personal and professional life. Mary Jo stepped in to help, understanding that Wheeler’s fear of being exposed under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was keeping him silent.

Her caring but firm support became a turning point, especially when Wheeler hesitated to report Montgomery’s private life, another man whose career could also be ruined by the same policy.

The episode also showed Wheeler’s relationship with Noah Oakley, who gave him the support and affection he was missing at home. Their bond was a bright spot, even though Wheeler was still hesitant to be happy.

By the end, he apologized to Mary Jo and recommended Noah for a new opportunity, showing small but important progress. Episode 7 highlighted Wheeler’s struggles and the emotional cost of keeping secrets.

Other highlights of NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7

Besides the murder case and Wheeler’s story, episode 7 had several memorable moments that added depth to the season. Lala had a major role as she dealt with a group of animal activists obsessed with a cougar called “Mary Poppins.” Their actions caused chaos on base, and one of the intruders even came back armed, leaving Lala to handle the situation on her own.

Gibbs also showed more of his emotional side than usual. His relationship with Diane moved forward when he took her to the boat shed, a private gesture that showed trust. Later, he and Diane went on a double date with Randy and his wife, giving the episode a lighter, more personal touch amid the intense investigation.

Another subplot focused on Vera, who learned about a new career opportunity. This caused tension between her and Lala, adding personal conflict to the workplace. In the end, they were able to resolve their issues. These side stories gave the episode humor, emotional moments, and team-building scenes, showing how the characters’ work and personal lives were connected as the season moved forward.

