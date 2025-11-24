NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

A screengrab from NCIS: Origins (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7, “God Only Knows,” arrives on CBS in two weeks with a powerful Marine-focused investigation. It is scheduled to air on December 2, 2025, and will show the team handling strict military rules, tension following the trouble in LA, and a dangerous moment teased in the promo where Mike warns someone, “Drop it or I will shoot you.”

Season 2 has already delivered intense cases and strong personal moments that pushed the young NIS team to their limits. Lala faced growing danger from Flaca’s people, and Randy struggled with emotional pressure at work and at home as the stakes continued to rise.

Before episode 6, viewers saw Franks deal with his frustrations, Herm uncover hidden office issues, and Randy struggle as personal events overlapped with tough cases. Old clues returned, the team’s relationships shifted, and everything built toward the big twists that followed.

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7 airs on Tuesday, December 2

NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7 will air on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The show has remained in this time slot since its premiere on October 14, 2024. Episode 7 is expected to bring another tense and emotional story as the team works through a major murder case involving a Marine.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7

Viewers in the U.S. can watch NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7 live on CBS. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+, and Paramount+ Premium users can watch the same day. In Canada, the show airs on Global and streams on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, viewers can watch it on AXN Asia.

What to expect from NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7

Episode 7 will be emotional and fast-moving as the team looks into the murder of a Marine. The case focuses on respect and discipline, and on the idea that there is no such thing as a “lady Marine.” This shows that military values will guide much of the investigation.

The line about the trouble “with LA last night” hints that the team is still dealing with past problems that may affect their performance. The promo also shows a tense standoff where Mike warns, “Drop it or I will shoot you.”

This moment suggests a major turning point that could change the team and push a character to their limit. The episode will mix strong case work with personal challenges and set up an important moment for the season.

A brief recap of episode 6 before NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 7 arrives

Episode 6, “Happy Birthday,” followed Randy on what should have been a fun day, but it turned into a disturbing murder case involving Marine Sergeant Henry Aldrin. The team first thought it was a ritual, but they soon found a sad link to an earlier victim. Franks had trouble with lost packages and accidentally broke Randy’s computer, causing chaos in the office.

Randy struggled to recover important case files and deal with old feelings from his childhood. Herm and Mary Jo uncovered a misunderstanding that showed Wheeler had hidden key documents.

It was revealed that Henry had overdosed, and Howard, who found the body, staged the scene to get justice for his sister. While the case was solved, Lala was being watched by Flaca’s people, hinting at more danger in episode 7.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS: Origins season 2 on CBS and Paramount+.