Is Hasbulla a pro fighter? Popular Russian internet personality trains The Rizzler, 9, at the gym before their boxing match

Hasbulla Magomedov is seen in attendance during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Internet personalities Hasbulla and The Rizzler appeared on Caleb Pressley's Sundae Conversations interview, which was released on November 23. The Rizzler, whose real name is Christian Joseph, even had a boxing training and sparring session with Hasbulla in a New York City gym.

For the unversed, Joseph is a nine-year-old who went viral on TikTok in 2023 for his "rizz face" expression. On the other hand, Hasbulla went viral in 2020 due to his appearance, as he suffers from a growth hormone deficiency.

In the satirical interview hosted by Caleb Pressley, the content creator was asked to "guide" and "advise" Christian Joseph.

"No matter how famous you get, don't lose yourself. Stay humble, be a good example to others and respect and take care of your parents," the influencer said.

Hasbulla coaching The Rizzler through some INTENSE training to help him lose weight 😭pic.twitter.com/LZ8EO1Wu88 — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) November 24, 2025

According to Bloody Elbow's report, Hasbulla came to NYC to support Islam Makhachev, who became the UFC welterweight champion after beating Jack Della Maddalena at Madison Square Garden on November 15.

Hasbulla is not a pro fighter. However, the 22-year-old signed a contract with UFC in 2022. He would not fight. Instead, he would participate in promotions and media appearances with Dana White. The contract is valid for five years. He has appeared with multiple UFC fighters since 2022.

Mike Tyson shared last year that he thought Hasbulla was a child

The influencer appeared on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast in March 2023. In the interview, Tyson allowed the 22-year-old to punch him, and then laughed and hugged him afterward.

This confused netizens, who wondered whether the former professional boxer was unaware of his condition. Mike Tyson confirmed the assumption one year later. He appeared on The Art of Ward podcast in November 2024, and told the host that he thought the Russian man was a "baby."

"I thought it was a baby, and I didn't know, he was punching me. That's how I am with children… He's like 26 years old," Tyson said.

A similar incident occurred this year when professional mixed martial artist Jon Jones met the internet personality and picked him up, spinning him around like a child. The clip went viral on X, as user @RedCorner_MMA's tweet garnered over 20,000 likes.

Netizens shared that Jones was treating the influencer like a kid, and Hasbulla seemingly did not appreciate it. The X users noted that it was disrespectful and inexcusable.

"Very disrespectful, you clearly see he doesn't wanna be man handled like that," one netizen stated.

"Hasbulla trying to fight it because he wants to be treated like a full grown man but you can tell deep down he actually really enjoyed it," one X user wrote.

"Bro what is up with people thinking he's a child like there's no excuse not to know he's a grown man," another user added.

Stay tuned for more updates on the viral internet personalities.