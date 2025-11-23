90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 3 Recap: Fellow cast member Andrei questions Matt and Jasmine’s relationship

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 3 featured a few cast members discussing Matt and Jasmine’s future as a couple. In one episode, Matt told Jasmine that he would not wait for the rest of his life.

As viewers saw earlier, Jasmine has turned down Matt's proposal for marriage as she is not ready for such a big step. However, Matt's mother has informed Jasmine about a mystery woman who wants to meet Matt.

As Andrei asks Matt whether he will be waiting for Jasmine to get married to him, Jasmine defends her actions, explaining that she does not want to get married and divorced again. The show host also raises concerns about Georgi’s faithfulness towards Darcey as they make a big revelation about their personal life.

On the other hand, Andrei was quick to point out the proposal and interrupted Libby in between as he said,

“He proposed a shortcut.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 3 Recap: Andrei asks Matt about his plans with Jasmine

Andrei and Elizabeth were talking to Jasmine and Matt, asking Matt what was in store for the two. Andrei said,

“We do get married because of babies. I will not make babies without f****** marriage. Like why the f*** he would wait for you? Like look at his prospects. Switch the roles around. He’s in his prime. He is 37. Like, he can do anything right now.”

However, Elizabeth came to Jasmine’s defence, as she appreciates Jasmine for making this decision, admitting that getting married just for the baby is not the right choice. However, Andrei seems not to share this opinion. Elizabeth said,

"Jasmine, that is so smart, and it’s responsible. You don’t get married because you have a baby. This isn’t 1875. You’re in, we’re in America."

Earlier, as the cast members were playing Truth or Dare, Darcey asks Matt whether he would have married Jasmine if there were no kids in the picture. Matt seemed to take a pause and said that maybe he wouldn't, as he would see if they were compatible enough first. This response came as a surprise to Jasmine as they questioned the relationship and its future.

Julia and Brandon make a big revelation to Brandon’s parents

Julia and Brandon finally tell Brandon’s parents about the pregnancy. Betty and Ron express their happiness as they shout and jump, overjoyed with the big news.

“God, you’re gonna make me cry.”

As Brandon’s parents were overwhelmed with joy and excitement, the entire cast team had teary eyes. As Brandon and Julia celebrate the big news, Georgi and Darcey discuss their intimacy issues, as the show host also asks the couple about their relationship and what’s in store. Darcey also reveals that the pair has been having intimacy issues for the last six months. One of the cast members points out,

“I think he could replace her and I think he would. You don’t discuss finances with her you don’t show long term commitment.”

Darcey seemingly agrees with all these allegations, and she says about Darcey,

“I think he is plotting and planning secretly. Work for it a little bit. I need to feel emotionally safe in this relationship and I don’t really get that Georgi.”

