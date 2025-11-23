Did Chuck Potthast from 90 Day Fiance pass away? Cause of death explored as Elizabeth Castravet reveals tragic update

Chuck Potthast with Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet. (Photo: Instagram/@chuckpotthast)

Chuck Potthast, the father of 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Castravet, died earlier this month. Elizabeth and her sister Becky shared the news on Instagram.

Castravet uploaded a picture with her late father, husband and two children.

"Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered. My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We're trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time," she wrote.

Potthast's cause of death was glioblastoma, a fast-growing brain cancer. He shared a health update video in September, telling his followers that he had undergone a nine-hour-long hernia surgery, which was affected by cancer operations.

Potthast stated that the surgery was supposed to last three hours. However, doctors found his stomach walls had collapsed. He shared in 90 Day Diaries that he had been battling glioblastoma since 2022.

Chuck was popular for appearing on the reality show multiple times. His daughter and her partner, Andrei Castravet, appeared in the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance, and Potthast shared his thoughts on their relationship.

He last appeared on the spin-off show 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Chuck went to Moldova to see his son-in-law's business.

More details on Chuck Potthast

The Potthast family and Andrei Castravet often fought in the popular reality show. As family members, Elizabeth's brother, Charlie, specifically got into altercations with the Moldovan native, and Chuck Potthast stood by him.

He even allowed Andrei to be part of their family's real estate business. Elizabeth and Andrei got married in 2017, and at the wedding, Charlie got intoxicated and called out his father for financially supporting the couple more than his other children.

Charlie cursed at Castravet and even accused him of "stealing" Chuck's money. Potthast tried to control his son, as Elizabeth had requested him not to ruin her wedding.

Castravet jokingly told Us Weekly in an interview in 2024 that Elizabeth's family was like a "cult." The couple shared that they decided not to speak with the members of the Potthast family after the wedding.

They only stayed in touch with Elizabeth's sister Becky, her mother and Chuck Potthast. The reality star shared that her family supposedly discussed her relationship and life decisions, and it turned "toxic."

"Everybody would just get together and would talk about my decisions... It just got to a point where it was too toxic. I'm really only speaking with my dad and Becky, and sometimes my mom. Honestly, once I took some time apart, I saw how good it was, and you just see life in the world differently. I don't want to go back into that toxicity," Elizabeth wrote.

Chuck Potthast was 64 years old at the time of his death. Stay tuned for more updates on the 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Castravet and her family.