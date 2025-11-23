Avi Loeb explains why the 3I/Atlas interstellar comet is not a threat during its pre-Christmas Earth flyby

LEXINGTON, MA, USA - AUGUST 8: Abraham 'Avi' Loeb, a Harvard University astrophysicist who spent two weeks scouring the bottom of the Pacific Ocean for fragments of a meteorite that fell off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 2014, poses for a photo during exclusive interview at his home in Lexington, Massachusetts, United States on August 8, 2023. Abraham 'Avi' Loeb claims that the meteorite fragments recovered from the ocean floor could belong to a spacecraft. (Photo by Anibal Martel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

​The interstellar comet 3I/Atlas has been getting a lot of attention online, especially as it moves closer to the inner Solar System before Christmas. Many people have shared worries, questions, and theories. Some are excited, some are scared, and others are simply curious about what this strange visitor really is.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has been one of the most talked-about voices in the conversation. He often studies unusual space objects, and he likes to ask big “what if” questions. But in his recent comments, he also made one thing very clear—3I/Atlas is not a danger to Earth during its December flyby.

Why people started worrying about 3I/Atlas and what Avi Loeb meant by his earlier comments

A few weeks before the comet reached its closest point to the Sun in late October, Loeb wrote about the idea of a “black swan event.” This made headlines because he wondered what would happen if a strange object from outside our Solar System turned out to be something unexpected.

He wasn’t saying this would happen. He wasn’t predicting danger. He was simply exploring possibilities, the way scientists sometimes do to think about big risks.

Because 3I/Atlas comes from another star system, people naturally pay more attention to its behavior. It is only the third known interstellar object to enter our Solar System after ‘Oumuamua and Borisov. So, any unusual movement or any strange picture makes people wonder.

But Loeb has now said clearly that the comet is not moving toward any planet, and its path is mostly shaped by gravity.

NASA’s fuzzy images and why some people started imagining the worst

When NASA released new images of 3I/Atlas, many viewers complained that the pictures looked “fuzzy.” The images came from spacecraft that were never designed to capture clear photos of fast-moving, far-away comets.

But the blurry images created space for rumors. Some people began to imagine hidden shapes or strange details that weren’t really there. Online, this became a place where people mixed their worries about life, politics, and the world with the mystery of an object from deep space.

Loeb understands why people react this way, but he also reminds everyone that the science points to a normal comet, even if it is an unusual one.

How close 3I/Atlas will get and why experts say there is zero danger

NASA has been very clear:

3I/Atlas will stay extremely far from Earth.

Its closest approach is expected to be around 1.8 astronomical units, which is much farther away than the distance between Earth and the Sun. There is no chance of it hitting Earth or the Moon.

Most scientists see this as a rare and valuable chance to study an interstellar comet—not something to fear.

Why Avi Loeb talks about “mini-probes,” and what scientists are actually looking for

In a recent Q&A, Loeb was asked if people should worry about the comet being close to Earth in December. He said there is no sign that the comet is changing direction or aiming for any planet.

He also explained that if an interstellar object were ever artificial, it would make more sense for it to release small probes, not change its whole path. This is why he has asked NASA to carefully check data from Mars orbiters and rovers—just as a scientific exercise, not because he expects anything unusual.

He pointed out that some jets of gas were seen pointing in different directions. This is normal for comets, but if any solid objects appeared moving in controlled paths, that would be different. So far, nothing like that has been found.

Most experts still believe 3I/Atlas is a natural comet with interesting features—not a threat, not a spacecraft, and not a cause for fear.