NASA shares different views of interstellar comet 3I/Atlas as scientists study the object using various space cameras and observatories

NASA has shared new photos and updates about comet 3I/Atlas, a rare object currently passing through our solar system. This comet is special because it did not come from our solar system. It came from somewhere far away, possibly from another star.
Only two other interstellar objects have ever been seen before, so this is a very unique chance for scientists.
Because this comet is so rare, NASA is utilizing multiple spacecraft and telescopes to observe it. Since its discovery on July 1, twelve NASA missions have already taken pictures of it. More missions will also get a chance to capture it as it continues to move across space.
By examining 3I/Atlas from various angles, NASA aims to understand how it differs from the comets that formed in our own solar system.
Some of the closest images of 3I/Atlas were captured by NASA missions near Mars. Earlier this fall, the comet passed by Mars at a distance of about 19 million miles. During this time, three NASA spacecraft were able to see it clearly.
These pictures help scientists understand the comet’s shape, color and composition.
Some NASA missions are designed to observe near the Sun, where most normal telescopes cannot operate. This helped NASA track the comet when it moved behind the Sun from Earth’s point of view.
This is the first time these Sun-focused missions have purposely watched an object from another star system.
Two more NASA missions, Psyche and Lucy, are flying through space to study asteroids. While they were traveling, they also turned their cameras toward 3I/Atlas.
These pictures help scientists understand the comet’s tail, cloud of gas and path.
Comet 3I/Atlas was first discovered by the NASA-funded ATLAS telescope in Chile on July 1. Later, NASA’s Hubble, James Webb and SPHEREx missions also photographed it.
The comet will fly closest to Earth on Dec. 19, at a distance of about 170 million miles. NASA will continue to watch it as it moves past Jupiter’s orbit in spring 2026.
