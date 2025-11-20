Fire Country season 4 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Fire Country season 4 (Image via Instagram / firecountrycbs)

Fire Country season 4 episode 6 arrives on Friday, November 21, 2025. The hour brings new danger as Station 42 responds to a fire at a local smokehouse. Jake must face the painful issues he still carries about his father. Sharon also faces new emotional challenges when her mother, Ruby, arrives in Edgewater for the first time.

Season 4 has been filled with heavy moments, and last week’s episode made things even harder for the town. The ATF revealed that the fire that destroyed homes and took Vince’s life was set on purpose. Sharon struggled with this news while Manny tried to settle into his new job as Battalion Chief.

Bode found clues that hinted at hidden problems in Vince’s past, including a blackmail note. Sharon and Manny clashed during their first major call together, but they still managed to work as a team and save lives. With Three Rock close to being rebuilt, these new truths could change everything as the show heads into its sixth episode.

Fire Country season 4 episode 6 airs on Friday

Fire Country season 4 episode 6 will air on Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. This episode shows Jake facing painful memories from his past and introduces Sharon’s mother, Ruby. Viewers can expect intense firefighting scenes, big emotional moments and important progress in the ATF investigation.

Where to watch Fire Country season 4 episode 6

Fire Country season 4 episode 6 will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch it on the same day it airs. In some countries, new episodes also appear on Prime Video the day after they air. The series premiered on October 17, 2025, on CBS and continues to release new episodes weekly.

What to expect from Fire Country season 4 episode 6

Episode 6 brings a very emotional story as Station 42 responds to a fire at a local smokehouse. This call forces Jake Crawford to confront old pain associated with his father. His childhood trauma returns when he goes back to the place tied to one of his worst memories.

It reminds him of the night he started a fire, hoping his dad would come back. With Vince Leone gone, the hurt feels even stronger, and Jake struggles with the truth about why his father left and started a new family.

The episode also brings the first appearance of Sharon Leone’s mother, Ruby, played by Christine Lahti. Her arrival will cause trouble for Sharon, especially after Eve found a threatening note in Vince’s things and Sharon admitted Ruby wrote it. Ruby’s past with Wes Fox may also come up, opening old wounds for the Leone family.

Meanwhile, the ATF investigation grows more intense as Bode pushes for answers about the arson that killed Vince. More fires continue to appear around Edgewater, and Bode becomes increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of the investigation. He warns the agents that he will act on his own if needed.

Sharon and Manny continue to clash over how Station 42 should be run. Sharon struggles to accept Manny’s changes, which keep raising questions about whether she can move forward or if her grief will continue to drive them apart as the season heads toward bigger conflict.

A brief recap of episode 5 before Fire Country season 4 episode 6 arrives

Episode 5 brought intense action as the team fought a huge fire at the drive-in movie theater. The flames spread so rapidly that the crew had to ask nearby civilians for help in stopping them from reaching the forest. Sharon and Manny clashed over how to handle the emergency.

Sharon struggled to release Vince’s old rules while Manny proved he could make tough decisions. Their conflict reached its peak when Manny made a call that ultimately saved lives.

Bode and Jake worked together despite their issues and found new clues connected to Vince’s blackmail note. Sharon also faced painful truths when she admitted that the threatening letter came from her own mother. Eve continued pushing her plan to turn Three Rock into a working farm, securing land and supplies to rebuild it.

By the end of the episode, Bode promised to help the ATF find the person who started the fire that killed Vince, setting up bigger revelations in Episode 6.

Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.