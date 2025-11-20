Why is Travis Kelce praising Taylor Swift? Chiefs star calls fiancée "so magical" on latest 'New Heights' episode

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s episode on the New Heights podcast has been named one of Apple’s top episodes of the year, and her fiancé was full of praise for her. In appreciation of the pop superstar, Travis Kelce, in the recent episode of the podcast, described Taylor Swift as “so magical.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined his brother Jason Kelce to celebrate his fiancée, whose debut appearance on the podcast has been named one of Apple’s top episodes of the year.

Apple released a report of its top episodes of the year, and Taylor Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast came in third. First on the list was The Telepathy Tapes' “Unveiling the Hidden World of Telepathic Communication in a Silenced Community and the second was Crime Junkie's Feeney Family episode.

Jason Kelce, who co-hosts New Heights with his brother Travis, claimed that no other episode of their podcast is “even coming close” to Taylor’s debut appearance. Taylor Swift’s episode is now the most viewed in the history of the New Heights podcast.

Taylor Swift revealed that Travis Kelce proposed to her after they recorded her episode on the New Heights podcast

Taylor Swift made her debut podcast appearance on the August 13 episode of the New Height podcast. She joined the episode and discussed her then-upcoming album, Life of a Showgirl. She also spoke about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

However, the highlight of the episode was when Jason gave the Fate of Ophelia singer a hyped introduction.

“That intro, Jason! Oh my God. No, look, his soul has left his body,” she said.

Travis Kelce added:

“I’ve seen this before.”

“No, that was so good,” Taylor continued. “Thank you for screaming for like 47 seconds for me. That was so nice. That was so sweet.”

Taylor Swift revealed on The Jimmy Fallon Show in October 2025 that Travis Kelce proposed to her after recording that episode.

"I think for Travis, the podcast was just sort of like a distraction sort of ruse to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," she added.

Jason Kelce’s wife, who previously held the record for the most-watched episode on the New Heights podcast, reacted to Swift breaking her record (via PEOPLE):

“Officially no longer the record holder for the most watched episode of the other podcast. There's no way it's even close, and I love that for me.”

She added:

“It is very entertaining to watch the Internet break. It's just crumbling apart, and I love it. I love it. I love that we know that a day before it releases my interview on the other podcast is going to lose its long-tenured reign as most-watched episode, and I welcome that whole heartedly. Let's drop that sucker down.”

