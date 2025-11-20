What happened to Raebolic Lifts? Fitness influencer shares update after losing legs in accident, triggers community support

Raebolic Lifts' GoFundMe page has continued to accumulate more funds (Image via Instagram/raebolic.lifts)

Raebolic Lifts has recently shared an update on her condition on November 20, 2025, leading to more support on the GoFundMe page launched to get help. Also known as Rae or Raelyn, the fitness influencer lost her legs below the knee following an accident last month, when she was hit by a vehicle.

Rae has now shared an Instagram video, revealing more details on how she is doing. Raelyn, who appears on a hospital bed, said in the caption that she is trying to adjust to the new life. The online personality wrote that she is not thinking much about the consequences that will emerge in the future.

Raebolic Lifts recalled the time when she was waiting for help from the authorities in the trailer, as she stated:



“I felt the presence of God. I surrendered myself to him and became his child. This accident helped me find my purpose and it’s to make a difference in this world.”









Raelyn said that although her legs were taken away, it has changed a lot of things. In the video, Rae mentioned that she never felt like she would “hit a wall,” adding that even people have expressed concern for the same while speaking to her on certain occasions.



“Just ‘cause I’ve been so positive, obviously there is gonna be a, a dip at some point, probably during rehab. There’s no pressure at all for me to be positive. I’m not putting on a front, just being myself, and it is what it is, and I’ll get through it, and I’ll make sure to share all the negatives that happen and transparency is what I’m about. Positivity, I don’t know, just being myself,” Rae continued.



Raebolic Lifts has been frequently sharing posts from the hospital: Accident and other details explained







According to the description of Raelyn’s fundraiser, she was busy in St. Albert when the vehicle hit her. Rae was hospitalized in critical condition, following which she underwent surgery.

A few days after the accident, Raebolic Lifts posted a reel , where she was trying to follow her “skin care routine.” Rae even wrote on top of the clip that she had a broken arm, along with other injuries. In another post shared earlier this month, Raelyn added a few glimpses from the hospital bed, where she was additionally spotted with all those who came to meet her.

Rae later thanked everyone , expressing happiness about the fact that she had left a different kind of impact on the community that she had been a part of. Raelyn also wrote:



“I have a lot of things in the works right now.. websites, content etc. I do have one more surgery (hopefully the last) tomorrow so after I recover from that I should be able to get some form of content rolling and be more active. It so hard keeping up with messages-not complaining though!!!”



Raebolic Lifts even shared the photos of messages and everything else that she received from her close ones. She has posted more details on her recovery, as Rae appears in a wheelchair in one of the posts, along with a few more pictures, where she is eating on the hospital bed.

The GoFundMe page was started to help Raebolic Lifts recover, and it says that she continues to fight with a lot of strength. The description also stated:



“The road ahead will be long: months in the hospital, countless surgeries, and years of rehabilitation and recovery. But if anyone has the determination to face this, it’s Raelyn. The Den, Rae’s family and friends are coming together to support her through this unimaginable time.”



The fundraiser reads that the donations would be used for other things, such as rehabilitation and bringing “adaptive equipment,” followed by certain changes at home. As of this writing, funds of more than $158,000 have been accumulated, and it aims to collect $200,000.