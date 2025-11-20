The Morning Show season 4 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

The Morning Show season 4 doubles down on music to drive its fast newsroom pace and its private reckonings. The Morning Show season 4 keeps Benjamin Clementine’s “Nemesis” as the opening theme, then pivots to a sharper mix of licensed songs and a new original score.

Nathan Barr composes this year’s score, with a 20-track digital album on Lakeshore Records that includes cues like “We Want to Defect,” “Mia Quits,” and “The Northern Star.”

Apple also curates an official “Music from The Morning Show Season 4” playlist that logs the licensed tracks as episodes roll out, featuring artists such as Janelle Monáe, Interpol, Beyoncé, KALEO, Juliette Armanet, and more.

Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt has called the season “harrowing” and “jam packed,” which maps cleanly to the soundtrack’s design.

Every song in The Morning Show season 4

1) Dance Apocalyptic by Janelle Monáe: kinetic funk pop over early newsroom momentum in Episode 1, sets a bright tempo for The Morning Show season 4.

2) Good Day Today by David Lynch: synth noir haze under a UBN dawn montage in Episode 1, an offbeat mood setter for The Morning Show season 4.

3) The Importance of Elsewhere by Lack of Afro: crisp breakbeat swagger for a walk and talk corridor beat around Episode 1 to Episode 2.

4) Bugler’s Dream by Patrick Kirst attribution as listed: plays around the Paris Games push in Episode 2, tying The Morning Show season 4 to Olympics coverage.

5) Pioneer to the Falls by Interpol: brooding guitars underline a late night reckoning in the midseason stretch of The Morning Show season 4.

6) Heart of Mine by All We Are: glossy indie pulse for a personal life cross-cut in the middle episodes.

7) Cool to Be Unhappy by Elephant Castle: wry psych pop over a cleanup montage in the midseason run.

8) Alligator Tears by Beyoncé: a confidence beat for a Mia scene early in The Morning Show season 4, placement noted in trade coverage.

9) Perfidia by Xavier Cugat: classic sway needle drop for a transitional moment, used in the middle episodes.

10) Shooting Star by Richard In Your Mind: dreamy indie cut under a reflective beat, used midseason.

11) Upside Down by Soaky Siren: modern pop texture for a quick setting change late in The Morning Show season 4.

Additional licensed picks by Juliette Armanet and KALEO appear across segments, with episode slots verified against Apple’s running playlist as it updates.

Score highlights for The Morning Show season 4:

• We Want to Defect: urgent strings and synths during asylum plot turns

• Mia Quits: restrained piano colors for a key career decision

• The Northern Star: reflective closer texture for a later episode

Lakeshore’s digital album collects these cues and more.

Who made the music and the season 4 cast

Composers and releases

Carter Burwell established the show’s musical identity in Seasons 1 to 3, including the continued use of Benjamin Clementine’s “Nemesis” for the opening.

The Morning Show season 4 brings in Nathan Barr for the score, released as a 20-track digital set by Lakeshore Records on September 19, 2025.

Official playlist and supervision

Apple’s “Music from The Morning Show Season 4” playlist is the authoritative running log for licensed songs and is the best primary source to verify artist and title before filing copy. Music supervision has shifted over the life of the series.

Early seasons credit Liza Richardson, while later credits list additional supervisors and coordinators as the show expanded, with changes continuing into The Morning Show season 4.

Showrunner and cast context for the soundtrack’s tone:

As per TheWrap report dated September 24, 2025, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt said,

“There is hope at the end. It is also harrowing and jam packed.”

That balance explains why The Morning Show season 4 swings between bright pop on air and colder cues off air.

As per Entertainment Weekly report dated November 19, 2025, Stoudt remarked on the finale’s design,

“We wanted to convey in the last episode: Things are moving very, very quickly,”

while noting how characters “have to become a bigger person.” The score’s pace and the needle drops mirror that urgency.

Stay tuned for more updates.