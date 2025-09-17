The Morning Show season 4 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Apple TV+’s hit newsroom drama The Morning Show season 4 is officially set to make its highly anticipated return. Across its first three seasons, the show has tackled everything from workplace scandals and #MeToo reckoning to the COVID-19 pandemic and media mergers.

Now, The Morning Show season 4 promises to raise the stakes even higher as the UBN network faces a rapidly changing digital landscape. With new characters entering the fray and familiar faces returning, this season is shaping up to be the most expansive yet. Fans won’t want to miss a single episode - here’s when and where to watch.

The Morning Show season 4 premiere details explored

The drama series The Morning Show season 4 will release its first episode, titled My Roman Empire, on September 17, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+ in the United States at 9 pm/12 am ET. The episode is written by Charlotte Stoudt and Zander Lehmann and directed by Mimi Leder. The season is set to consist of 10 episodes, with a new episode dropping weekly on Wednesdays exclusively on the streaming platform. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the release timing for the premiere based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) September 17, 2025 9 pm USA (Eastern Time) September 18, 2025 12 am United Kingdom (British Summer Time) September 18, 2025 5 am Central Europe (Central Europe Time) September 18, 2025 6 am India (India Standard Time) September 18, 2025 9:30 am Japan (Japan Standard Time) September 18, 2025 1 pm Australia (Australia Eastern Standard Time) September 18, 2025 2 pm

Instead of releasing the whole season at once like before, the new installment will follow a weekly release pattern. To watch The Morning Show season 4, viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription. Viewers can either pay $12.99 monthly or $99.99 annually to access their catalog.

Complete episode guide for the latest season

Here’s the full breakdown of The Morning Show season 4 release schedule. Each episode will drop weekly on Wednesdays at 9 pm PT/12 am ET on Apple TV+:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date 1 My Roman Empire September 17, 2025 2 The Revolution Will Be Televised September 24, 2025 3 Tipping Point October 1, 2025 4 Love The Questions October 8, 2025 5 Amari October 15, 2025 6 If Then October 22, 2025 7 TBA October 29, 2025 8 TBA November 5, 2025 9 TBA November 12, 2025 10 TBA November 19, 2025

What is The Morning Show all about?

The drama series The Morning Show explores the high-pressure world of a network morning news program. The previous season involved storylines that touched on disinformation, corporate takeovers, and global politics. Tech mogul Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) was also shown having a growing interest in purchasing UBN Network.

The Morning Show Season 4 picks up two years after the events of the previous season. Although the UBN network has undergone a merger, they are still navigating some difficulties. AI and deepfakes are poised to shake up the way news is trusted and consumed, forcing Alex and the rest of the team to rethink what truth means in a world where technology blurs the line between reality and manipulation. The new additions to the cast include William Jackson Harper, Jeremy Irons, Marion Cotillard, Aaron Pierre, and Boyd Holbrook.

In short, with new episodes of The Morning Show Season 4 dropping every week on Wednesdays, the drama series is set to offer its viewers a mix of newsroom drama, political intrigue, and timely cultural debates until its season finale in November.