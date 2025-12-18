How is Nick Reiner paying for his attorney? Defence lawyer fees explored in wake of Alan Jackson hiring

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, appears in court to defend Reiner on murder charges on December 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD confirmed that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home. Their son Nick was arrested in connection with their deaths and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney. (Photo by Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner's defence attorney, Alan Jackson, is making headlines as fans of the late Rob Reiner are speculating who is paying for the legal battle. Rob and Michele Reiner's deceased bodies were found in their home on December 14.

Their son Nick was arrested hours later and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The county medical examiner's office announced on Wednesday that "multiple sharp force injuries" were the cause of their deaths.

Nick Reiner briefly appeared in court on December 17. However, he did not enter a plea to the charges. His defence attorney is Alan Jackson, the well-known lawyer who has worked on multiple high-profile cases.

British journalist Rob Shuter shared on his Substack that he spoke with two Reiner family insiders, both of whom claimed that Nick Reiner is reportedly paying his attorney with money left behind by his late parents.

"Nick has never earned a living in his life. He's always lived off his parents. And now, even in death, it looks like he's still relying on their money," one insider said.

While some netizens on X speculated that Alan Jackson is supposedly not charging Nick Reiner, as it is a high-profile case, legal experts have disagreed. According to the New York Post, multiple legal experts have estimated that the attorney is allegedly charging over $1 million to represent Reiner. Notably, this claim is unverified.

Alan Jackson -- Nick Reiner's attorney -- just arrived at the family home. pic.twitter.com/BcYfp9UpRN — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 16, 2025

More details on Nick Reiner's attorney, Alan Jackson's, previous cases

Jackson previously worked as an assistant head deputy at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He was the lead prosecutor in the case against music producer Phil Spector. He was accused of murdering Lana Clarkson in 2003, and in 2009, Spector was found guilty of the crime.

As a defence lawyer, Alan Jackson has represented Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and Karen Read. The sexual assault charges against the House of Cards actor were dismissed as the accuser dropped the case.

Alan Jackson lost Weinstein's case, as he was convicted of rape and sexual assault charges. The former film producer was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2022.

The attorney won Karen Read's case in June 2025, when she was found not guilty. For the unversed, Read was accused of killing her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. The trial was highly publicized, with people closely observing it.

In other news, Rob Shuter shared on his Substack that an insider close to Hollywood celebrities claimed that people who shared a good bond with Rob Reiner found his death "shocking, morbid, and tragic."

"It's a lot for Hollywood to digest... He's never been independent, and now even his legal fight is bankrolled by the people he allegedly killed. It's shocking, morbid, and tragic all at once," they stated.

As Nick Reiner appeared in court on Wednesday, his next court date was set for January 7, 2026. According to jail records, he is currently at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, LA.

Stay tuned for more updates on Nick Reiner's trial.