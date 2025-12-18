What chaos unfolded at the Princess Andromeda ship in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3? Explained

Percy in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Disney Plus])

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 brings the prophecy into perspective for Percy Jackson after he barely escaped Princess Andromeda. The episode is aptly titled We Board the Princess Andromeda because it's where the action happens.

The cruise ship was supposedly Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson's ride to the Sea of Monsters courtesy of Hermes. But it doesn't take long for them to spot monsters aboard the ship who are enjoying its luxury amenities amongst humans with the help of some magic mist.

Their tumultuous journey unfolds from there and helping another demigod supposedly on a vacation against the monsters leads to a trap. Percy and Annabeth end up fighting against the Greek demigod daughter of Apollo and Luke Castellan's right hand, Alison Simms, in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3.

It also brings them face-to-face with Luke and his army of demigods and monsters who have become disciples of Kronos.

What is the explosion in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3 ends with Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson's daring escape from the Princess Andromeda and away from Luke and other Kronos disciples. Their escape is aided by a powerful explosion courtesy of Tyson.

While Luke is trying to charm Percy and Annabeth into joining him and Kronos, Tyson is amongst the army of demigods and monsters who have come together as disciples of Kronos. They are training and putting their skills to use.

Tyson is safe with them and he's deep in his mysterious invention when Luke introduces Percy and Annabeth into their "new Golden Age." He borrows a fireball from one of the giant monsters he has started to bond with and attaches it to the contraption he made.

But he's not simply showing off his craftsmanship because unknown to everyone, what Tyson is making is a bomb. He was just able to reveal what it was and step further away from the thing before it blew up.

The explosion gives Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson enough head start to run and escape Princess Andromeda using one of the rafts. Tyson later admits that the monsters weren't so bad - they were actually funny. But his answer to Percy's question of why he still made the bomb if he likes the monsters proves his loyalty to his friends, especially to his paternal half-brother Percy.

What does Luke want from Percy in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3?

There isn't a lot of action between Percy and Luke aboard the Princess Andromeda. In fact, other than the brief fight Percy and Annabeth have with Alison earlier in the episode and a bomb explosion later, there isn't a lot of action in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 3.

What Luke wants from Percy is his alliance. He thinks that if Percy, along with Annabeth, joins them, they can bring Kronos back and they don't even need the Golden Fleece to do it.

He also introduces the army of demigods and monsters - although they don't call them monsters anymore - to try to sway Percy to his ideals. He claims that they treat everybody, demigods and monsters, alike as they are all sons of the gods.

Luke even makes an example of Tyson - that his skills will be useful with them and he won't be ridiculed because of his origin.

