Is This Thing On?: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Bradley Cooper, Andra Day, Laura Dern and Will Arnett attend the screening of "Is This Thing On?" at DGA Theater on December 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Is This Thing On? is an American dramedy film somewhat based on the life of British comedian John Bishop. The movie was captivatingly written and directed by Bradley Cooper. For the script-writing part, Will Arnett and Mark Chappell also helped. The core story revolves around the story of a man who is facing a great personal loss but has to overcome the tragedy.

The unspeakable day-to-day changes that one broken relationship brings are effortlessly filmed by the director. Will Arnett plays the lead role of Alex Novak. The film was in talks for making very long ago (2023). It also guides you to channel your inner self as life goes on.

Release date for Is This Thing On?

Will Arnett and Laura Dern star in IS THIS THING ON? Directed by Bradley Cooper, in select theaters December 19th. #IsThisThingOn pic.twitter.com/cIPHlMzBBf — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) November 18, 2025

Is This Thing On? was already released at the New York Film Festival on October 10, 2025.

The film is all set to have its theatrical release on December 19, 2025, in the United States.

Cast details for Is This Thing On?

Bradley Cooper's IS THIS THING ON? starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern. Premiering at #NYFF63, in select theaters December 19th. #IsThisThingOn pic.twitter.com/ZkECTuqpw8 — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) August 21, 2025

The main cast for Is This Thing On? consists of some major actors from the directorial department. Bradley Cooper, also the director of the movie, plays the role of Balls. He is facing many frustrations in his acting career. Will Arnett, also co-writer of the film, will play the lead, Alex Novak. The man is going through a divorce and hanging in the balance to find something to do with his life.

Laura Dern plays the role of Tess Novak. She is supposed to be Alex's wife, who is also facing some serious internal battles. Andra Day can be seen as Christine, who is the spouse of Balls and dear to Novak's family.

A great supporting cast includes Sean Hayes as Stephan, Scott Icenogle as Geoffrey, and Payton Manning as Laird. Amy Sedaris can be seen playing the role of Kemp.

Additional cast includes:

Christine Ebersole as Marilyn

Ciaran Hinds as Jan

Chloe Radcliff as Nina

Jordan Jensen as Jill

Reggie Conquest as Dan

Sam Jay, Erin Jackson, Jon Laster, Dave Attell, and more.

What is Is This Thing On? all about?

The film is somewhat loosely based on the life of British comedian John Bishop. The story gets traction when Alex and Tess, who have been together for a significant amount of time, but the marriage inevitably comes to an end. Tess's newfound interest in sports from her past attracts her. This shatters Alex's reality, and he starts to wonder what to do with life.

In search of that, Alex discovers stand-up comedy as a way of coping with a broken relationship. Balls, his best friend, seems to be finding it hard as a career for Alex. Even though he goes on with the journey, and as he gradually ascends, he finds a new version of himself.

The path of simple bliss is not that easy. Soon, Alex is confronted by many challenges posed by other people and his wife as well. She finds stand-up comedy a hobby and, more or less, an embarrassment for her and those related to her. The film shows the renowned Comedy Cellar as the place where Alex performs.

The story navigates through the hardships, emotional roller coasters, and having a point of total bliss in the present.

Is This Thing On? is all set to be released on December 19, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.